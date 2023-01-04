Loudoun County supervisors on Jan. 3 approved raises for the county board’s next term, which by the end of the next term would bring the chair’s salary near six digits.
The action give board members a $5,000 raise in the first year of the next term, then 3% raises each year after that. That would see supervisors in 2027 making $82,956; the vice chair, who is elected by their fellow board members, making $90,536; and the board chair making $99,508 in the last year of next term.
Most of the board have other jobs, and some supervisors said they would not be able to live on their current board salaries alone.
“When I say I believe I could not live on this salary, what I’m saying is, living off the current board salary by itself. That’s not including my salary that I get from my day job,” Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said.
“I don’t necessarily agree that someone could live on this salary, especially if you’re a single head of household or even someone starting out new,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said.
According to 2021 Census Bureau data, around a third of full-time workers living in Loudoun do. Saines’s salary this year is $77,853, while Briskman’s is $70,916; the Census Bureau estimates in 2021, about 30% of full-time workers in Loudoun earned less than $65,000. Almost 19% of Loudoun households get by on less than $75,000.
The raises also bring the county chair close to the median income for full-time workers living in Loudoun. The Census Bureau estimated in 2021, full-time employees in Loudoun earned on average $115,383, with a median income of $100,190.
Supervisors compared their salaries to other county boards in Northern Virginia, and argued being a supervisor is a full-time job and that increasing the salary would make running for local office an option for more people.
“I believe these salaries are necessary for those who may want to be in these positions and do these as their full-time jobs, and that's why I feel that it makes sense for us to have these increases to these board salaries,” Saines said.
“I think this is a good step in that direction to making sure that anyone who wants to run for office has the opportunity to do that and can be secure in being able to serve their community, and it could potentially—as we move forward to getting better pay in these positions—it could open it up to having new voices on our board,” Briskman said.
Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said for supervisors, “you are a public servant, a member of the board, 24/7, and we're always in one way or another doing this job.”
“It is definitely a full-time job. It follows you everywhere you go every day of the week, no matter what,” he said. “The only way to get away from it, if you need a real break, is to turn your phone off and go away from your phone or any type of electronic device.” And, he added, supervisors should be able to devote their full time and attention to the job: “You should be able to do this job, represent your constituents the way they deserve to be represented and live in your district.”
“The chair's job is not a full-time job. It's a full-time-plus-plus-plus job. I don't put in less than probably 55 hours a week, I'm not kidding either,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “And I’m not complaining. I asked to be here. I love the position.”
Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said he felt he is “amply paid” for the job and wondered if he could donate a portion of his salary to his office budget, with the latest redistricting having grown his district.
“I foresee that Catoctin District especially, since it’s going to such a large district, is going to need significant more staff help to cover the extra villages and towns that are there,” he said. “I mean, it’s going to be almost half of Loudoun County in terms of land mass.”
County Attorney Leo Rogers said that would be possible after tax.
And Buffington asked if a supervisor could decline to take the raise—another yes, and something supervisors have done before.
Supervisors adopted the new salaries 8-0-1, with Kershner abstaining.
State law forbids supervisors from creating automatic salary increases or enacting salary increases in their own term; if the next board takes no action, the salaries will stay at their 2027 level after that year.
It is the second board in a row to get a raise; the previous Board of Supervisors also approved raises. Before that, the last raise was for the 2008 board.
