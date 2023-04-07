Loudoun supervisors have approved new zoning rules for short-term residential rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO listings, and removed a tax exemption for the smallest rentals.
Rental owners will have until Sept. 30 to come into compliance with the new regulations.
The county’s new zoning regulations define short-term residential rentals as those available to rent for fewer than 30 consecutive days, and divides them into accessory uses and commercial operations.
The zoning ordinance’s new Short-Term Rental-Residential Accessory use covers rentals as an accessory use to a dwelling, like renting out a spare room at home. Those can be only be rented out for a maximum of 180 days a year.
The other Short-Term Rental-Commercial Whole House refers to homes that are accessory dwellings that are used only for rentals. In some zoning districts those may require applying for a zoning exception. Both types require zoning permits, and are required to offer one additional parking space over the parking required for the residential use.
Supervisors also directed zoning inspectors looking at those rentals to focus on the zoning rules specific to that rental, not the entire property, unless they see a safety hazard on the property, a violation of state or federal law or are investigating a zoning complaint. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said that was in response to concerns from western Loudoun, where some operators were concerned about the required zoning inspection to get a permit.
Other than those inspections, zoning enforcement typically only happens if somebody complains to the county.
“There are many, many properties in western Loudoun which currently are not in compliance. The neighbors are fine, there haven't been any complaints, but it does open up a Pandora's Box,” he said.
The board also expanded the Transient Occupancy Tax, the 8% tax on overnight stays at hotels, bed and breakfasts, and short-term residential rentals, to apply to all short-term residential rentals. That tax is in addition to the 6% Virginia Retail Sales and Use Tax.
Previously, the county only taxed short-term residential rentals with capacity for at least four guests at once. The county estimates that as of 2018, about 70% of short-term residential rentals in Loudoun fell below that threshold.
Supervisors approved those new regulations April 4, 6-1-2, with Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) opposed and Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent.
Those new regulations and taxes add to rules the Board of Supervisors has added and tweaked for years, such as that an operator or manager be available by phone at all times be available on-site within an hour, or that zoning-regulated private parties and special events are not permitted at the rentals.
Short-term residential rental operators are also required to register their listings with the county government. More information, including a link to register, is online at loudoun.gov/shorttermrentals.
