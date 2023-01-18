County supervisors Tuesday approved a long-debated change to the zoning map of noise zones around Dulles Airport, changing where homes may—and may not—be built in the future.
The county launched the work to redraw the Airport Impact Overlay District at the beginning of
2021, seeking to bring it into line with a new study of current and possible future noise around the airport.
Homeowners worried redrawing the overlay over their homes could mean they face higher insurance costs and lower home values among other problems. They have also urged the county and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to work toward new flight paths to the west of the airport to reduce the noise they are experiencing. Those flight paths are controlled by the Federal Aviation Administration.
In particular, residents of Birchwood at Brambleton—where construction started near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that featured a precipitous drop in airport traffic—have faced noise from flights taking off and landing to the west of the airport’s east-west runway. Flights taking off from that runway fly low over their homes with their engines at full power. And the county’s new airport noise overlay draws some of those homes into higher-noise, more tightly regulated areas.
The airport noise overlay is divided into three zones. County policy forbids new residential development in the highest-noise area, the 65+ Loudness Day-Night, or Ldn, contour; requires additional sound insulation in the next-highest-noise area, the 60-65 Ldn; and requires potential homebuyers be notified of the airport noise in a one-mile buffer around that. The previous overlay was based on a projection of airport noise made almost 30 years ago in 1992, which, among other changes, was based on plans for a then-unbuilt runway that ended up being built in a different spot.
The new 2019 noise study is based on new noise projections both now and in the future, including plans for more air traffic and a fifth, east-west, runway on the southern end of airport property. Airports authority officials have said much of the change in the noise map is also attributable to new methods for measuring and modeling flight tracks and airport noise.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) sought to put off updating the map for a little bit longer, writing the 2019 study into the county’s comprehensive plan but not into its zoning ordinance until at least late April. He pushed to use that time to immediately form an FAA community roundtable—a process the FAA uses to consider issues like airport noise and possible operations changes—aiming to convince the administration to change flight paths to minimize flights over homes.
He pointed to the roughly 2,000 homes today seeing planes take off low overhead multiple times a day.
“This entire discussion for the last year has been framed about around lines on the map and noise contours and disclosures and noise attenuation. That is not the problem,” he said. “The problem is, we are allowing major airlines to fly at 900 feet over houses 15 to 20 times a day, every single day of the year, and it's happening to 2,000 of our homes. That is not an acceptable state of affairs right now, and that is what needs to change.”
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said her commitment is to residents there now.
“What is being described to me by residents are people who can't talk to one another sitting at their kitchen tables in their homes. The comp plan being out of alignment cannot trump that. That is a quality of life issue, and in the end, I’m here to enhance people’s quality of life,” she said.
But that push failed to find a majority on the board. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said adopting the new noise maps would not prevent the county and airports authority from seeking flight path changes from the FAA—changes that could trigger yet another new noise study.
“Nothing materially is going to change and the short term about what's happening over our skies, and we have had this process going on for literally years,” Letourneau said. “The development community, residents, landowners have all been watching this unfold. Kicking the can down the road, leaving uncertainty where we have a comprehensive plan that says one thing and a zoning ordinance that's stuck in 1993, just creates uncertainty.”
And County Attorney Leo Rogers warned that zoning noise maps not based on a noise study may not stand up to a challenge in court.
Supervisors instead voted to update all of the noise maps, with carveouts in the new 65+ Ldn where residential development is already approved, seeking to avoid placing those homes under unnecessary regulation. They also strengthened the notification requirement seeking to make sure the homeowners’ associations notify people of the airport noise before they buy a house. And they directed county staff members to work with the FAA to understand the options available to address residents’ concerns.
And some supervisors remained hopeful there may be a way to help Brambleton residents with the airport noise.
Randall abstained from the vote, saying she was unwilling to support the change, but noting under the board’s parliamentary procedures she could bring the issue back up for reconsideration in the future if she was not on the losing side of the vote.
“I don't know that there is any other solution besides the departure lines. I mean, we’re not going to move the homes, right? That is the solution, fixing the departure lines,” she said.
Randall asked airports authority State and Local Government Affairs Manager Michael Cooper whether the authority would commit to joining the county in approaching the FAA; under Randall’s repeated questioning, he said the authority “will work with the county in every way we can to be an active participant in the county going to the FAA.”
“This is not the end of process. This motion, I believe, has just as good chance at solving the issues that the Brambleton folks have had about overflights as any other approach would have, because it's specifically directing staff to go do that, and to develop that strategy to bring it to the board,” Letourneau said.
Supervisors voted 6-1-1-1 for the new maps, with Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed, Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent, and Randall abstaining.
Correspondence provided by the airports authority shows it was warning about jet noise in Brambleton at least as early as 2013. In response to a referral request on an application to build 458 more homes in Brambleton, airports authority Planning Department Manager William Lebegern cautioned county planners about rezoning land for residential uses south of Shreveport Drive—since renamed Evergreen Mills Road—and east of Belmont Ridge Road.
“Although this development will be located outside of the Ldn 65 noise contour, it is located under the extended centerline of Runway 12-30 less than three statute miles from the runway end. This area will continue to be exposed to numerous over flights and noise associated with aircraft departing off Runway 30 and arriving on Runway 12 at Washington Dulles International Airport,” he wrote.
Runway 30 and Runway 12 refer to the same runway—airport runways are named based on their compass direction and so can have two names depending on which way the airplane is going.
That letter sparked concerns from the Planning Commission at the time, but the Board of Supervisors approved those plans in January 2015.
The airports authority in 2017 also warned about airport noise on the very subdivision that created Birchwood at the Brambleton, once again writing that those homes would be see planes going overhead from Dulles’ busiest runway.
“In calendar year 2016, 72% of all departures at Dulles International Airport originated from Runway 30. Departure altitudes over the property will range between approximately 1,000 and 2,500 feet, depending on aircraft type, weight and weather conditions,” current Planning Department Manager Gregg Wollard wrote. “Based upon operational characteristics such as the location of the flight tracks, flight frequency, and low altitude, the Airports Authority predicts an increase in aircraft overflight noise complaints even if required AIOD mitigation measures are implemented by the county.”
And in December 2021, after the new noise study had been produced and while the county government was still working to get it written into county zoning, the airports authority warned against Cedar Terrace at South Riding, a rezoning application to permit 1,098 apartments on 42 acres at the southwest corner of Rt. 50 and Loudoun County Parkway. At the time it was submitted, that land was still outside the highest-noise zone in the county’s maps, but the new noise study had already shown the northern portion was now in the 65+ Ldn area. That application is still under review and would require a decision by the county board.
(3) comments
Let's see, airport was opened in 1962. Been on every map since. The county approved all the housing permits for those living next to the airport. When you elect to live next to an airport there will be noise. So, what exactly is the issue here?
Airport warns county, "I wouldn't do that if I were you." Harrison Street says: "Oh yeah? Hold my beer!"
Wait until the 800 acres of sound buffering trees are bulldozed for the bestest ever solar panel boondoggle. Residents will get to listen to extra taxiing noise, plus enhanced takeoff noise.
When we bought our home it was no surprise that we were near an a very busy airport. Some people might not have realized how much busier the airport was going to become but most airports don't get less busy.
My home will move into the next higher ldn overlay with this change. I routinely have flights starting at 05:00 through 23:00. I wear earplugs to sleep to compensate for this noise.
All the "Sturm und Drang" over this is really kind of pointless. The best the BoS can do is a little theater around the margins of this matter. Their fault lies in the fact that they allowed so much high density development where they did.
Everyone in government should have seen this problem when they were making master plans years ago. That's where they failed because it didn't matter to them. It still doesn't.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.