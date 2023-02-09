County supervisors on Feb. 7 advanced two efforts to protect rural land from development and stop the westward creep of suburban sprawl, appointing a committee to advise on protecting the best soils for farming and raising income caps on county assistance for conservation easements.
The best soils for agriculture are also the best soils for septic systems, leading to the years-long project to revise the county’s zoning to protect farmable land. In particular, county zoning allows more homes on the same land if developers cluster those homes closely together. Intended to maintain uninterrupted green space, some supervisors have said the rule also incentivizes clustering development on the best farmland.
But others, including Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin), have argued changing that zoning could also reduce the value of the land, changing the math for people considering putting land under conservation easement, which protects the land from development and comes with tax benefits including an income tax credit of 40% of the value of the land.
“What we really have are two big players right now: we have the developers who want to go out and buy large parcels of land and develop them, and we have a handful of 10 or 15 folks who are buying land and placing the conservation easements,” Kershner said. “And if we are not real careful, we will make the one group go away, and then all we will have is developers seeking to buy land, and we will see western Loudoun developed.”
Supervisors appointed a four-member committee to hash it out, with two representatives from Loudoun’s farmers and two conservation easement holders. From the farming world, Loudoun Farm Bureau president and Hanging Rock Hay owner Chris Van Vlack brought along Save Rural Loudoun member John Lovegrove, and JK Moving founder Chuck Kuhn, whose family has put thousands of acres under conservation easement, brought along Tri-Tek Engineering president Kevin Murray.
“Our goal with this is to protect more prime ag soil than we're currently protecting, which really is zero if you look into our ordinance, and do that without killing conservation easements, because there are people who are buying large chunks of land in western Loudoun county and putting them into conservation easement, and we don't want that to stop,” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said.
Loudoun’s continued rapid development has meant farmland is disappearing quickly. The most recent 2017 Census of Agriculture found that Loudoun had lost 10% of its farmland over the previous five years, compared to 6% statewide and 1.6% nationwide in that time.
Buffington said he hopes to have that zoning ordinance work done before the end of the current Board’s term. Currently the county is targeting a public hearing in May. Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) sought unsuccessfully to put an April 1 time limit on the committee’s work.
“We’ve seen, in our advisory bodies, a lot of mission creep. A lot of staff time gets sucked up in these types of bodies,” she said.
No other supervisors supported that idea.
“I imagine they're going to finish their work pretty swiftly because it behooves everyone for them to finish their work very swiftly,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “But I'm also not going to tell four people who are volunteering to do this work that if they don't get it done by this date, we're going to disband them after all the work we've done already.”
“This is so important to the west, this process and what we're trying to do here. … The individuals involved in this are highly motivated to try to get this right, but I don’t want to put them in a box,” Kershner said.
Supervisors voted 7-0-1-1 to appoint the committee, Briskman abstaining and Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) absent.
And with conservation easements still mostly placed by wealthy people like Kuhn, in part due to the land surveying and legal costs involved, supervisors also voted to raise the income limit to get county assistance covering those costs.
The county maintains at $150,000 Conservation Easement Assistance Program fund to help cover those costs, and will cover up to 50% of costs, capped at $25,000 per landowner. Households with incomes above $155,938 were not eligible, and the program, which has been tweaked several times, has never been fully utilized—in January, the board needed only $38,079 to replenish the fund from the previous year.
Tuesday, supervisors in another split vote raised the income cap to $500,000.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said that was too high.
“If you're making three four, five hundred thousand dollars, do you really need the county's money in order to do this? And if you have that kind of income, are you really telling me that's why you're not doing it?” he said. “…I have trouble saying to the rest of the taxpayers that somebody up in that income bracket needs county assistance in order to be able to do this.”
Buffington and Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said they would support removing the income cap entirely. And Randall called the expense a “pay me now or pay me later” moment, pointing out if land that doesn’t go under conservation easement can be developed—which comes with its own costs.
“The reason we're sitting here right now with discussion about Rt. 15 is not because the county has approved any new homes on Rt. 15—the county has not. In fact, not even one. We’re having this discussion because of all the … by-right development. And so it’s not as if not doing anything at all doesn’t cost us money. It costs us big money in infrastructure.”
Supervisors are considering more than $450 million in projects to improve traffic and safety conditions on Rt. 15, according to preliminary cost estimates.
(1) comment
Here is an idea. Stop voting to not tax HHMI and use the $6 or so million in property tax revenues you have been throwing away to buy high value soil farms per year?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.