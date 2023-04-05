After the Board of Supervisors adopted a strategy to steer Loudoun toward green energy, county staff members are now finalizing the plans to get to a more Earth-friendly county. Those new strategies promise significant progress on reducing Loudoun’s greenhouse gas emissions—but still fall short of the board’s climate goals amid concerns that current state legislation leaves Virginia on track for catastrophic climate change.
Loudoun is a particularly energy-hungry county, with one of the largest populations in Virginia and, even more than that, the hub of the largest data center market in the world, drawing hundreds or thousands of megawatts of power. Ashburn’s data center alley alone draws more power than a small city.
Under current policy, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act, Loudoun’s energy consumption and the resulting greenhouse gas emissions will only continue to grow, a Feb. 21 county report noted.
The state’s own efforts remain in question—Gov. Glenn Youngkin and many state Republicans have attacked green energy efforts. Youngkin campaigned on withdrawing the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas and overturning the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, even while electric utilities and the market move toward green energy. Dominion Energy has committed to net zero carbon emissions in its own energy generation by 2050, and Bloomberg’s strategic research arm BloombergNEF has found the price of green energy farther and farther below fossil fuel generation.
And still, Dominion’s 2022 Climate Report notes, current government policy and the utility’s plans lead to an estimated 2.1 degrees Celsius increase in global average temperatures, well above the 1.5-degree target of the Paris climate agreement to avoid the most devastating effects of climate change.
“The good news … is we know what we need to do if we want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Loudoun County,” Department of General Service Assistant Director Marc Aveni said during a Feb. 21 board briedging. “We need to work with our residents. We need to work with our businesses. We need to work with our data centers. We need to work with the Chamber of Commerce. We all have a role to play.”
With limited local authority, the county’s new energy strategy focuses on leading by example in county government and encouraging the rest of Loudoun to follow suit. It includes increasing the county government’s renewable energy use; reducing emissions from facilities, fleet vehicles and the county landfill; increasing building efficiency; and providing transparency around the county’s progress on its energy strategy.
That could include projects like updating county facilities to be more energy efficient and installing solar and geothermal energy there, switching to hybrid and zero-emissions vehicles in the county fleet and installing electric vehicle charging stations at county buildings, and diverting municipal waste from the county landfill and mitigating the landfill’s greenhouse gas emissions with flaring—burning it off—or capturing and using those emissions.
Already the county has or will have solar power at 10 facilities, including five existing facilities, two now under construction and three in design, according to a county report. The board has also already approved a strategy to transition portions of the county fleet to plug-in hybrid or zero-emissions vehicles.
The county government also hopes to support clean energy development and usage in Loudoun, encouraging community action to reduce transportation emissions and greenhouse gases from residential and commercial buildings, and providing education and technical assistance for that work. That could also include exploring expanded net metering, supporting EV charging infrastructure development across the county, and pursuing funding and partnerships for energy efficiency projects.
And the county also plans to monitor its work through an equity lens to ensure all communities have financing, equipment and programs for green initiatives, and tracking the energy strategy’s benefits for disadvantaged communities.
“We think this is a winning strategy to affect greenhouse gas, emission reduction and Loudoun County,” Aveni said. “If we do these things by 2050, you will see a reduction of more than half in our greenhouse gas emissions.”
Still, even the strategies adopted on Feb. 21 fall well short of the county board’s goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, and a carbon-free grid by 2050. Without the strategies, Loudoun is forecast to generate the greenhouse gas equivalent of almost 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2050. Early modeling based on implementing the county’s new energy strategies shows a 56% drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and Loudoun still producing the greenhouse gas equivalent of almost three million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year then. The rest is left up to “carbon offsets and future strategies.”
But Aveni said it’s “a very positive report.”
“It is about energy sustainability. It can be adjusted as needed up to 2050,” Aveni said. “There is a lot of time to do more, hopefully not less. It is implemented over decades.”
Supervisors adopted the new county energy strategy 8-0-1, with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent. Next, county staff will work toward finalizing the action plan to go with the energy strategy. That is also when supervisors will begin to see the estimated prices for that work.
(4) comments
Amazing how otherwise reasonable people can succumb to the mass psychosis of climate change religion and pursue nonsensical policies.
Climate models that underlie climate religion are not really science but are theoretical predictions based on very limited and suspect date and subjective assumptions.
Yet society is willing to spend enormous amounts of money and sentence millions of energy poor people to poverty in the name of climate religion.
Even if these change of existential effects of climate change were accurate, NOTHING Loudoun county could do would have any discernible climate impact , particularly when China continues to build hundreds if coal energy plants a year and India and other “developing nations” grow their energy use unabated.
Despite these realities, Loudoun county is willing throw money at ineffective solutions that make the faithful feel good .
Meanwhile, the ChiComs, are pouring on the coal -- Literally. But we'll all have a smug sense of superiority as we shiver and sweat and continue the self destruction of our economy.
Here's a start....stop approving data centers. stop approving housing developments. stop over-developing the county.
I'm disappointed in the supervisors. (Hey, what else is new!) They should be doing everything possible to combat climate change. Go that extra mile. We're having such strange, destructive weather. Just look at the recent tornados. C'mon supervisors. Please do better!
