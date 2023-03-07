Loudoun County supervisors added 36 deputies and almost $8.5 million to the Sheriff’s Office budget on their first day of budget talks Monday.
The new spending would fund hiring 35 field deputies and one new lieutenant, spread across the county.
That is aimed at maintaining a workload balance for field deputies based on recommendations by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Sheriff’s Office Operations Bureau commander Lt. Col. Chris Sawyer said the association recommends allocating 45% of deputies’ time for responding to dispatched calls for service, 30% for proactive patrolling such as traffic enforcement, 15% for administrative responsibilities and 10% flex time to cover overages in their other responsibilities. He said to get there, the Sheriff’s Office would need to hire 79 patrol deputies, but the smaller proposal is a “significant but responsible step” in that direction.
“We call them the backbone of the agency because they really do everything that has that immediate community impact,” Sawyer said. “They are the first responders to basically every call for service that comes out, regardless of what that is, and that's why we call them jack of all trades because they get whatever comes at them. They are also really the face of the agency to the community as they're out in the community engaging with people as well.”
Other improvements to county benefits such as a new paid family leave benefit are also reducing the number of working hours available. The Sheriff’s Office estimated annual usage of the Family Medical Leave Act and the county’s paid family leave benefit equated to the time of about 22 sworn deputies in 2022.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) asked if there are mental health programs that could be helpful to the Sheriff’s Office’s work. Sheriff Michael Chapman said his department is moving toward a co-responder model—typically a model in which law enforcement first responders are accompanied by mental health professionals when responding to a call involving a mental health crisis.
He also said the county’s proposed Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Center would help his deputies.
“I think that's going to be very helpful if we can do that, because what that's going to do is free our deputies up that are having to stay with people at the hospital for extended periods of time and get them back on the road, and get these people in a place where they're secure and where they can then get assigned to a hospital bed someplace,” Chapman said.
Randall agreed obligating deputies to spend time sitting in emergency rooms with people subject to temporary detention orders is a misuse of their time and training.
“You're not mental health therapists and that's not what you're there for, to be quite honest. And all the crisis response training in the world doesn’t get you to where you would get if you had somebody co-responding to you, who looks at a person and says ‘oh my gosh, they’re having a schizoaffective crisis and that’s not a substance use that we’re looking at.’ It’s just different sets of training,” she said. “In some ways, I get very, very frustrated that the request of law enforcement is to be everything.”
Almost $3.6 million of the cost of those new deputies would go toward capital costs to outfit them and buy all of the new vehicles outfitted for law enforcement work. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) wondered if there might be a way to trim that cost. Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed that idea, saying he saw that during his law enforcement career. He said operating shared fleet law enforcement vehicles led to more downtime, more paperwork, and more maintenance.
Supervisors trimmed $53,982 from the agency’s budget by reducing funding for a new School Resource Officer position. Rather than funding that position for the full fiscal year, the county would provide enough funding to hire that position midway through the year, since that position is intended to serve a school that is not planned to open until the fall of 2024. Fiscal year 2024 runs from July 2023 to June 2024.
Supervisors approved both of those edits to the draft budget 8-0-1, with Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) absent. Supervisors plan to wrap up budget talks with a vote on a final budget in early April.
(8) comments
I have to admit when I saw the headline I thought The Onion highjacked Loudoun Now. It's the first time I've thought taxpayers dollars are being spent wisely. Although it appears Supervisor Letourneau has a tinge of democratic refund the police disease.
Why do all county government agencies get every penny of increased funding they ask for while hard working taxpayers struggling to make ends meet in inflationary times now have to pay a lot more in taxes to fund every bureaucratic whim and have to scrimp and save even more just to get by? Seems like government is really out to serve itself, not the taxpayers. The proposed proactive traffic enforcement patrolling will be even more of that - lowering speed limits and then handing out tickets to make even more money.
If they actually enforced the traffic laws around here we could pay for even more cops. This area is THE worst for speeding, running lights, etc than anywhere I've lived. We have 3 constabularies and they do nada!
Still waiting to see the BOS actually ask for metrics to drive budget decisions instead of chit chat commentary. What is the COMMITTED response time for each school if there is a shooter in the building? Why aren't all new hires coming from county residents as a preference? Is there a preference for veterans, firemen (and women)? What program is being used to insure the mental health of the deputies and detectives and how often is it reviewed? Are constituents who have had contact with deputies ever asked for input into that deputies performance review? Metrics should drive budget decisions!
Hiring preferences based on residency is not authorized in VA, and a violation of the US constitution's privileges and immunities clause if the applicant resides in another state (i.e. MD or WV).
Population growth trend analysis IS A METRIC, it's not "chit-chat."
Do you know of any program to ensure mental health? If you do share with the rest of the county. I've had positive contact with a few Deputies over the years none have asked me for input into their performance review. That's nuts.
A step in the right direction indeed.
More blank checks from our county "leaders."
In exchange for massive budget increases, were there any commitments for crime rate targets? Minimum response times?
What are the costs of the Loudoun CA"s unilateral decision to walk away from prosecuting most misdemeanors?
