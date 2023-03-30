Wanted: An honest, energetic, trust-building, educational leader who will put kids first.
That’s the candidate profile developed by GR Recruiting, the Arizona firm hired to help Loudoun County Public Schools find a new superintendent.
The consultants on Tuesday updated the School Board about survey results and stakeholder feedback sessions conducted over the past several weeks. The profile was based on meetings with parents, students, teachers, community members and other staff members, as well as the online survey.
GR associates Gloria Davis and Robert Alfaro listened to feedback from various groups from March 13-16. Of the over 60 sessions, 22 of them were held in person and a total of 260 people participated, according to the presentation.
Davis and Alfaro shared the results of the survey taken by 4,126 residents, 68% of whom were parents to current students, 36% staff members, 12% community members, and 3% students.
Davis said the top words survey takers used to describe the division included disappointing, frustrated, concerned, good, hopeful, divided, and positive.
Of survey participants, 38% said school safety was a critical issue they wanted to see the new superintendent address, 37% said teacher retention and recruitment, another 37% said quality of teachers, 16% said mental health services, and 15% said fiscal responsibility. Eleven percent said special education was a critical issue that needed to be addressed.
Sixty-three percent of respondents said accountability and responsibility for actions were the most important traits they wanted to see in the new superintendent. Sixty percent said being an effective communicator and creating strong community relations was most important and 56% said a trusted leader who values integrity was most important to them.
Twenty-eight percent said providing sustained, systemic and evidence-based interventions to obtain equitable access to learning for all students.
Fifty-six percent of respondents said the division needs a very different candidate than in the past and one who is ready to take the division in a significantly different direction. Only 8% said they wanted a candidate to stay the course of the current administration.
Davis said the survey also asked participants to identify the strengths of the division that would appeal to top candidates. Those included dedicated teachers and staff, a diverse and inclusive and involved community and strong academics.
Alfaro said some of the strengths he heard during the four days of stakeholder sessions included support and involvement from parents, a strong and engaged business community and the county’s proximity to other large cities like Washington, DC and Baltimore. He listed several critical concerns he heard during the sessions, including the need for improved staff morale and better communication, a divided community, the need for a new literacy program, and negative publicity that overshadows the good done by the students.
He broke down the stakeholder sessions and listed the feedback from each group.
He said students thought the division has amazing schools and a strength in its diversity, but felt the grading system isn’t fair. They also said trust needed to be rebuilt between parents and the School Board. Students said they wanted a superintendent who put students first and would listen to them and be honest and trustworthy.
The parent population said trust needed to be restored, safety needed to be addressed, and the superintendent needed to have the experience to deal with the “vocal minority and get the system back on track.”
Community members said they like the division’s longstanding partnerships within the community and its innovative programming, and said the new superintendent needs to understand the politics of the division, to reestablish trust, and that they wanted to see the bad publicity change.
Principals and assistant principals want to see trust reestablished as well as greater transparency, stronger communication and improved teacher morale. They also said English Language Learner students need more support.
Teachers wanted to see more positive things publicized in the division, corrections made to the current discipline policy, teacher retention and attraction as a priority and more support.
Support staff said more resources are needed for special education, to address the toxic political situation that affects work and change the top-down approach to doing things and make it more collaborative.
Central office staff said the new superintendent needs to listen to everyone, not just the most vocal people; to think outside the box, and put kids first and not be afraid to make hard decisions.
At the end of the presentation the consultants gave the profile of the superintendent and said stakeholders want a superintendent who inspires trust and models high standards of integrity and honesty in all aspects of leadership, someone who is energetic and engaged with excellent people skills who puts students first, who promotes a positive and professional and safe environment to employees, is a leader with good listening skills, approachable, a good communicator, an understanding of true equity, inclusion and diversity, and is accountable.
GR Recruiting will use the profile to recruit candidates nationwide. Interviews for the post are planned in May. The School Board plans to hire a new superintendent in late May or early June.
During the two most recent superintendent searches in 2014 and 2021, candidates who applied and interviewed did so confidentially to keep their names private to not affect their current employment, according to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge).
Like Congress did with the DC weakening of punishment for criminals the Loudoun Board of Supervisor should intervene and stop the current school board from saddling the incoming School Board with a superintendent not of their choosing. We need this does correctly and time is not of the essence!
So basically each group wants a different person:
Parents/community members want an honest superintendent focused on academics, transparency and accountability. They are tired of SpEd kids being denied an IEP (dyslexic kids) and are tired of the dumbed down curricula.
School board members want want a secretive spokesperson who will lie for them, even if indicted, spew propaganda to cover for the disastrous results and push Leftist indoctrination.
Teachers, living in NeverNeverLand, want somebody who will continue to pretend they are not lazy, that LCPS test scores are not the disaster we have seen for years, and will extort taxpayers even beyond the scandalous amount now so LCPS can continue to serve teachers/employees at the detriment of students and families
This school board is simply not qualified to select a superintendent. The ones they selected, Ziegler and his chief lackey Dan Smith, is why a large majority want to go in a DIFFERENT direction. The SB needs to punt or hire a one-year I yerim (retired Supt?) As a stop gap.
Some of what you say is spot on, however it is not that the teachers are lazy. They are burdened with ridiculous administrative requirements and paperwork. They have to deal with 'experts' in the LCPS administration who constantly are changing the curriculum and methods of teaching. Let the teachers teach, give them a non-politcal syllabus and make sure they have what they need in their classrooms and remove the overhead at admin,
