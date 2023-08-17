Mercer Middle School sixth grader Justinn Tong-On, 11, and Belmont Station Elementary School fourth grader Olivia Chen, 9, won first and second place in the NOVEC Summer Children’s Art Contest.
Tong-On earned first place with a self-portrait created on a computer. Chen created a picture that showed her family enjoying multiple appliances, tools and entertainment devices powered by NOVEC.
Children were encouraged to submit drawings about how their family uses electricity. Twenty-four children submitted artwork, which was followed by volunteer judges reviewing and voting on them.
NOVEC is a not-for-profit electric utility corporation that provides electricity and energy related services to more than 175,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford and Clarke Counties, the Town of Clifton and the City of Manassas Park. It’s Virginia’s largest electric cooperative and one of the largest electric companies of its kind in the country.
