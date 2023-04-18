A team of student athletes from the Academy of Engineering Technology Entrepreneurship Program designed a special jewelry case for fellow student athletes to use during practices and games.
It’s called a Halo case and its circular, compact design holds necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets or a watch without the risk of them getting tangled up, broken or lost.
Lauren Cook, the CEO of Halo Cases, a sophomore at the Academies of Loudoun and Independence High School and a softball and track and field athlete, said the idea was born out of a common problem she and her fellow Halo Case team members experienced—entangled and damaged jewelry at the bottom of their sports bag.
Cook’s four-woman team consisting of sophomores COO Suhani Dondapati, a basketball player at Independence High School, CMO Gabbie Haynie, a softball player at Heritage High School and CFO Pranati Kudupudi, a cheerleader at Briar Woods High School have been working on the solution to this common problem for eight months.
“In sports we found there was no way to keep our jewelry safe before practices or a game, so we’ve been working to solve that problem,” Cook said. “We chose the circular design because it fits the natural shape of a necklace. You can put it in an it won’t tangle.”
She said it took them a couple of months to zero in on the circular design, but once they landed on that concept, they started to design the inside.
Inside are two rings, the largest is for necklaces and the inner one is broken down into compartments to hold earrings, a watch and rings.
“You won’t see anything like it on the market,” she said, adding that the circular design makes it unique from others.
They started with a carboard prototype that eventually became a prototype using a 3D printer. They then teamed up with other technology students at the Academies to help with programming to build and print the cases.
“We’ve been learning by trial and error, lots and lots of trial and error,” she said.
Cook said they are getting the word out about their product by participating in several events in the county as well as promoting it through social media channels.
She said they won $200 to go toward making a protype on Feb. 14 after participating in an MVP pitch where they presented their product to judges at the Academies of Loudoun. They then participated in a Maker Showcase on March 16 also at the Academies where they presented their product to parents and fellow students.
She said one of the biggest challenges has been figuring out the sizing of the case—something that would be small and portable but hold all the jewelry a person might have at one time.
The Halo Case which is about as big as if you made a circle with your hands and touched your fingertips together, is about an inch deep, is made of durable plastic and is covered in water resistant fabric and comes in over 80 different colors.
“The neoprene fabric comes in 80 plus colors so you can really choose something that fits you,” she said. “It also makes it easy to clean and if water leaks in your bag it's water resistant.”
The team hopes to eventually get screen printing done so the case can be customized with a jersey number, a name or a team logo.
Cook said they designed it to be versatile for everyone and to keep jewelry safe while on the go.
“It’s not just for athletes, it can be great for traveling so people can take their jewelry with them,” she said.
Cook said the team is showing off their Halo case and selling them at a Children’s Business Fair in Fairfax on April 22.
She said they hope to be one of six teams picked to go to a Shark Tank-like national entrepreneur competition called the National Summit, July 10-11 in Chicago where teams from around the world pitch their ideas to win funding for their projects.
“We are really exited to show our product to everyone and show how our product can make an impact on female athletes,” Cook said.
For more information on the Halo case go to halo-case-6643.myshopify.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.