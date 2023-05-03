Have you ever been sitting on your couch doing nothing and think to yourself, “I should get up and exercise,” but find it hard to get the motivation?
If so, you aren’t alone. It’s a problem four students at the Academies of Loudoun struggled with but decided to work toward finding a solution.
Sophomores Sandy Yang, Deeksha Ramankole, Anish Devulapalli and Max Ye created Phthalos, a business idea they came up with as part of the school’s Engineering Technology Entrepreneurship Program. It combines exercise with a game to motivate high school and college students to exercise more.
“Phthalos is a gamified exercise app in which users can build their own virtual garden by going out to exercise,” Ye said.
He said every time a user logs their exercise, nutrition and water intake, that makes the garden in the app grow. The exercise represents the sun, a person’s nutrition represents the nutrients in the soil and water intake represents rain in the app.
Beyond the healthy living aspect, he said the app also encourages users to have community interactions with other users through fitness challenges and helping the environment.
The name Phthalos, pronounced “thalos,” refers to the phthalos, a range of blue and green pigments. The team chose the name because they liked the uniqueness of it and said it isn’t a name you will confuse with anything else.
The team is currently looking for participants who are willing to track a two mile walk or run and send the team a screen shot of it. For every screen shot that shows exercise, Ye said, the team will donate 50 cents to the Goose Creek Association to go toward conservation in Loudoun County.
“We want to see if people will actually go out to exercise to help the environment,” he said.
Yang said the idea for the garden came about because she likes flowers, and she was playing another game called Cats and Soup which she said was a loop process they felt could be applied to their app as well.
“It’s a simple game. The cats make soup, and you sell the soup and make money to buy more cats,” she said.
The idea behind Phthalos is to start with a seed, grow it into a plant then sell it at a market within the app to buy more seeds. The cycle continues and the virtual garden grows. Ye said they will have benchmarks players have to reach in order to customize their garden as well as awards for competitions with other players, in app purchases and premium features that allow you to further customize it.
Any exercise can be used with the app, according to Ramankole. The team also wants to include videos of demonstrations of exercises, like mountain biking within the premium features.
The team has been working on the business concept all year, doing market research, fine tuning their elevator pitch and their investment packet with the goal of being the one team selected to attend a Shark Tank-like national entrepreneur competition called the National Summit July 10-11 in Chicago.
There are 12 teams of students in the entrepreneurship program. Judges will hear each team’s pitch and then choose six to move on to the final pitch on May 22. One team will then be chosen from the six to go on to the national competition, according to entrepreneurship program teacher Mary Doherty.
Doherty said at the national competition five teams will be chosen from around the country to do their pitch live. She said the teams they have sent to the national competition the past five years have been pretty successful because of all the work they’ve put into their projects.
“Every one of our teams so far has made it to the semifinals,” Doherty said.
Two of the five years an Academies team has participated in the national competition have yielded the top prize, according to Principal Tinnell Priddy.
All four team members said they’ve enjoyed the class and project and believe they have a good shot at making it to Chicago.
“Join the [exercise] challenge to help us build our idea further and to help people exercise and help the environment,” Devulapalli said.
Go to phthalos.godaddysites.com for more information and to join the exercise challenge. The challenge ends May 5.
