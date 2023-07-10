Brambleton Middle School sixth grader Simone Rankin won $6,000 worth of musical equipment for her school and a $1,000 college scholarship for herself with an essay she wrote for the June 2023 issue of School Band & Orchestra Magazine.
Rankin’s essay, about a “music teacher who has changed your life,” was one of ten winners nationwide. Her essay about Legacy Elementary School music teacher Allison Kipp was chosen from more than 1,400 entries from across the United States.
Rankin said she plans to use the scholarship to attend Harvard and study medicine, and hopes to develop vaccines to help people.
“Ms. Kipp is so nice to everyone and understands her students. She makes music fun, and her lessons always go so well,” she said in answer to why she chose Kipp as the subject of her essay.
Rankin has been playing piano since she was four years old and also sings, participating in both her school choir and the All County Chorus last year. She plans to play the cello next year at Brambleton Middle School.
Kipp has been teaching for 16 years and said she was speechless when she learned about Rankin’s essay.
“One of my goals is to make every student feel seen and heard, but we may never know if it works. But now I know I made a difference for Simone,” she said.
Kipp said the money Rankin won for her school will change the lives of the students that come after her.
“Allison is always thinking about how to make music class better for her students,” Legacy Elementary School Principal Kirsten O’Hara said.
O’Hara said Kipp’s recognition is well deserved.
“Simone is an outstanding, kind and amazing student and Allison is a wonderful teacher,” she said.
To read Rankin’s essay, go to School Band & Orchestra Magazine.
