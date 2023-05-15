Kashvi Ramani, a high school junior and Ashburn resident, was recently named the first-ever Virginia Youth Poet Laureate.
The Virginia Youth Poet Laureate is a combined program from Teens with a Purpose, Hampton Roads Youth Poets and Urban World. The Virginia pilot program was launched in 2023 with the goal of engaging Title I high school students throughout Virginia. The program aims to identify young writers who are “committed to civic and community engagement, performance poetry, leadership and education across the state of Virginia,” according to the Teens with a Purpose website.
“It’s such an incredible opportunity and I am eternally grateful. I am so excited I have been talking non-stop about it for weeks,” Ramani said.
She will compete with 44 other students in the 2024 National Youth Poet Laureate Program as the Virginia representative.
Many people are likely familiar with 2017 inaugural Youth Poet Laurate Amanda Gorman after her performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration. Other National Youth Poet Laureates include 2022’s Alyssa Gaines from Indianapolis, IN and the recently announced 2023 National Youth Poet Laureate, Salome Agbaroji, a Nigerian-American student from Los Angeles.
Ramani, a former Rockridge High School student who currently attends Phillips Academy-Andover, a private boarding school in Boston, said she left Loudoun schools to attend the private school because it matched with her interest in becoming a filmmaker.
“I loved Rock Ridge, but I needed to be in a place where arts were more valued,” she said. “Every time you heard someone talk it was always praise for Thomas Jefferson [High School for Science and Technology] or the Academies of Loudoun and I went there. I love the county, but I had an opportunity to go into a program for the arts.”
Ramani has been writing and performing her poems for four years as part of the DC Youth Slam team and other organizations.
She said although she has lived in Northern Virginia all of her life, she didn’t feel connected to it, saying she felt more Indian than American, and felt the world was calling her.
“The world is calling, and I must answer,” she said. “The reason I write is I can pretend I am there even when I’m not.”
She first got interested during the COVID-19 pandemic which meant she participated in virtual workshops and trainings where she and other participants had weekly workshops of poetry sharing eventually participating in live poetry competitions.
She said to become a Poet Laureate you have to show what you have done in poetry.
“Because I started from the ground up, I had all these opportunities along the way,” she said. “I worked my way up to building an impressive poetry resume and that is one of the big reasons I won.”
Ramani said she worked with various organizations to build her resume including the Richmond Poet Laureates.
“Poetry is a process, you don’t wake up one day and decide to be the National Poet Laureate,” she said.
Part of that process for Ramani was attending open poetry mic nights and watching other poets perform without the constraints of being in a competition. She said it’s all about the community, and the more you attend and get to know others, the more known you become.
She said in poetry competitions you are judged on several things, including how well you have the poem memorized, how much or how little emotion you use to deliver it and how well you speak—points are deducted if you stumble too much.
She said she gets inspiration for her poems from anything around her.
“For me, anything I think about for longer than five seconds becomes an idea,” she said. “It’s finding your own style and being committed to that.”
Ramani said sometimes she does stream-of-consciousness writing, then will stop and say, “woah, where did this come from? This is really good!”
She said sometimes inspiration can come from reading another poem and writing a response. And she said there are different kinds of poetry.
“Many poets think there is only one way to write poetry, to fit it into one category, but the reality is, most poems don’t fit into any of them,” she said.
Asked what advice she’d give to someone interested in writing poetry, she said “just start.”
“When you think about it as a chore or as something you have to do you feel so unmotivated. Just get it on paper,” she said.
Ramani comes from a family very rooted in science and technology. Her mom is in finance, her dad is in IT, and her younger sister is interested in the medical profession. She said it was hard for them at first when she decided to pursue the arts, but she said they have been very supportive of her dreams.
“My mom has pushed me like no other person. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. Even if I wanted to give up, she wouldn’t let me,” she said.
Ramani hope to attend a university in a big city after she graduates next year. Her dream is to attend Columbia University or University of Southern California and study film making.
“Wherever I go, poetry will always be there for me. Poetry can be anything you want it to be if you just let it,” Ramani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.