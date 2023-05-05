Sheriff Michael Chapman commended a renewed relationship with Loudoun County Public Schools under Interim Superintendent Daniel Smith, and his deputies’ swift response to the April 2 shooting at Dulles Town Center mall, at the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, May 2 meeting.
“I am pleased to say that the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office senior-level collaboration with Loudoun County Public Schools has been much better since the appointment of Dr. Smith as the interim superintendent,” Chapman said during a rare personal appearance at a quarterly report on crime in Loudoun. “It has been refreshing and completely different from the previous administration. This is evidence that effective communication and collaboration is possible at our most senior levels, and the way things should always work.”
A lack of communication between agencies and public feuding between Chapman and former Superintendent Scott Ziegler were criticized in a December 2022 special grand jury report on the school district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults by the same student.
“The citizens of Loudoun County deserve better than two high-profile individuals publicly squabbling and refusing to put aside any petty differences,” the grand jury wrote, also finding the sheriff’s office did not charge or arrest the assailant until after the case drew national attention and refused to provide the actual charges against the assailant to the school district.
But Chapman said his office has met frequently with Loudoun County Public Schools security leadership on topics like school safety, collaboration, and updating the two agencies’ Memorandum of Understanding.
“This collaboration has become even better since the appointment of Dr. Smith. He and I have met personally to discuss the [Memorandum of Understanding] and are in direct contact on safety issues related to Loudoun County students and the schools,” Chapman said, also pointing to his office’s collaboration with the school district on a number of forums at county schools in recent months on topics like fentanyl, other drugs, and vaping.
“We continue to move forward in a positive, collaborative direction,” he said.
He also praised his deputies’ swift response to the shooting at the mall food court, in which a person was shot while filming a prank on another person for YouTube. Chapman said dispatchers got the first call about the shooting at 11:57 a.m., and deputies arrived three minutes later, found the victim and began administering emergency medical care. They moved quickly upstairs and arrested the suspect just two minutes later, only five minutes after the first call came. They went on to cover all entrances to the mall and search all stores for anyone who may be taking shelter.
At 12:06 p.m., only four minutes later, the victim was en route to the hospital and receiving a whole blood transfusion from Loudoun fire-rescue.
“This was remarkable response by the emergency communications center staff, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and our command staff and fire and rescue personnel,” Chapman said.
Similarly, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Chris Sawyer praised the swift work by deputies in a Feb. 5 stabbing on Towncenter Plaza in Sterling, in which they responded to find a person in a parking lot suffering multiple stab wounds and gave emergency medical aid.
“That’s an ongoing thing, so I can't get into a whole lot of details there, but the work that our deputies did on that case—we had two deputies providing lifesaving care, truly trauma care,” Sawyer said. “It's called tactical emergency casualty care. Had they not been there with an extremely short response time and had the training and equipment, this likely would have been a homicide.”
Chapman and county supervisors also noted the numerous awards sheriff’s deputies were given at the Loudoun Chamber’s 38th Annual Loudoun County Valor Awards on April 27.
