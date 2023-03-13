Loudoun County has another population looking for homes in record numbers: dogs.
On Wednesday, Loudoun County Animal Services issued a call for help after seeing the number of dogs coming into the shelter more than double. From Dec. 6 to March 6, the shelter took in 210 dogs, compared to 93 over those three months a year before. Even the department’s new state-of-the-art facility is at capacity, and a county that usually helps relieve overcrowded shelters in other jurisdictions is now struggling to find enough homes for its own pets.
Loudoun County Animal Services Director Nina Stively said most of those dogs have never been to the shelter before. That shelter seems to be another result of people scraping to get by amid increased financial stress since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Housing is definitely the biggest issue, and I think that goes hand in hand with the economic situation right now,” Stively said. People are struggling to afford to properly care for their pets, or they are having to relocate to rent in a new place where the landlord doesn’t allow pets. Surrenders of cats are also up, but they are also being adopted out quickly, so the shelter isn’t backing up with cats looking for a home, she said. But dogs can be particularly difficult to house.
“it's incredibly challenging for people to navigate that, and especially if you have children or you need to be near public transportation, your options get very limited really fast with dogs,” Stively said.
Crises and displacement for the human part of a family can have an impact at the shelter, which does more than just get animals ready for adoption.
“We are getting animals from people who are also in serious crisis,” Stively said. “Just this week we've had five animals come in as part of our safe haven program for domestic violence victims. So those are five animals that we are not going to turn away, and they're going to go back to their families, but that's five kennels, that's five animals that need daily care, and that gets very complicated.”
People who contact the shelter about surrendering their pet are first offered other resources, like information about the pet food pantry provided by Loudoun Hunger Relief, or whether the dog might be able to go directly to another home or a breed rescue. And the first goal for Loudoun Animal Services is always to keep families together, she said.
“If we can work it through, if we can help them get a couple of free dog training sessions and we can provide them with a crate, or talk to them about how to get their cat to use a litter box properly, that stuff we are more than willing to do,” she said. “But what we're seeing is that's not enough right now, or people are coming to us too late.”
She encouraged people who think they might have trouble holding on to their pet to contact Loudoun Animal Services as soon as possible to try to avoid that.
The need has been reflected elsewhere, such as at the pet pantry at Loudoun Hunger Relief, supported by Loudoun Animal Services, the Loudoun Humane Society, and the Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services.
Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said the pet pantry, previously restocked every two weeks, is now restocked weekly with 110 bags of food that include information for struggling pet owners such as about low-cost spay and neuter options. The pantry is emptied out every week, she said.
Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services President Michelle Zebrowski noted her organization previously helped bring dogs in from outside Loudoun to find homes here.
“Anything that’s above and beyond what the county budget is able to provide, that’s where we step in,” she said. “Surgeries, transferring a bunch of animals from outside Loudoun, behavioral training for the dogs to help them find new homes—Sheila, the German Shepard that’s there, we paid for her meds to help entice people to adopt.” Their work also includes community events like microchip clinics to increase the odds a lost pet finds their way home, and supporting the pet pantry with donations of food.
The surge in need has changed some aspects of their work, she said.
“It really just makes us to take a look at the programs a little bit differently, and we’re always looking at the angle of retention versus adoption,” she said. “It really makes us continue to focus on that and trying to keep as many animals in their homes as possible.”
Helping Out
In response to the crowded shelter, the department is waiving adoption fees through March 19 for all adult animals, and is seeking foster homes for adult dogs to help get some of them get a break from the shelter environment.
Pets adopted through Loudoun Animal Services have been through a basic health screening, and the department partners with local veterinarians to offer a free health checkup after adoption.
For people who aren’t ready to commit to adoption, fostering for a couple weeks can help those pets get adopted.
“Some of these animals just a need a break. They just need to not be here. It’s very overwhelming. Think about your own dog, and how they’re used to being on the couch and see very few strangers,” Stively said. “Your own dog barks when someone comes to the door—you can’t judge these dogs for barking when they’re sitting in a kennel, because someone at their door every single day. Hundreds of people are walking by them, so they don’t always show their best selves here.”
But after a dog has a few days to get comfortable in a more relaxing environment, they can show their true colors. And that means when someone goes looking for a dog to adopt, they know something about the dog’s personality, like how much attention they need, or how they are with other dogs, cats, or children. That’s exactly what happened with a dog Stively recently fostered at her own home.
“It was two days and it was really no trouble for me. It was a pleasure having this dog in my house, and it got him adopted with an hours, whereas he had been sitting here for three weeks and not a single person had visited him before that,” she said.
Stively said with people being separated from pets they’ve had for years, landlords “have to be a part of the solution.”
“We had a family who was not able to keep their two geriatric cats because they had to move into a situation that was caused by a family crisis, and the landlord said no cats allowed. And they sat in the parking lot and they cried for an hour over the situation,” Stively said. “How much damage to two 14-year-old cats do to a house? Hopefully not much, but pet deposits and making sure you've got a good homeowner’s insurance policy could be a great solution to that so folks like that aren't having to lose their cats.”
And, she said, it helps to break the stigma and give some grace to people who have to give up a pet.
“It's easy to judge when you hear, ‘there’s an old dog at a shelter, what horrible person left their dog here,’ but that's not what this is,” Stively said. “So often, people are deeply devastated. When they bring their pets here, they are heartbroken, they are crying. They don't bring their kids because the kids are hysterical. It's a big decision by the time somebody walks into an animal shelter to surrender their pet.”
She said minimizing that judgment can help fewer pets wind up at the shelter.
“You can safely rehome your own pet. There's nothing wrong with that and we can provide people with resources and how to do that safely,” she said. “But if everyone on social media and everyone in comments on a page is saying what a horrible person you are for rehoming your pet, you’re going to feel like your only choice is to bring that animal to the shelter.”
Loudoun Animal Services offers resources for pet owners listed at loudoun.gov/4888/pet-resources to help care for pets, prepare for emergencies, and keep families together.
The Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services accepts donations to support their work at flcas.org. Loudoun Hunger Relief and many veterinarians also accept donations of pet food to support the pet pantry.
Get more information and see pets up for adoption at loudoun.gov/animals. The website features photos and information on all pets available for adoption.
Please consider donating to the Loudoun Pet Pantry. Assisting local pet owners in need may keep these animals out of the shelter.
