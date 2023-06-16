The School Board on June 13 voted in favor of a Health and Medical Sciences Academy proposal, but the program’s details are still to be determined.
The proposal presented by Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis included how the program will be structured and a promise of updates as division staff goes through the process of curriculum development. Other details, like which schools will house it, are yet to be determined. The proposal calls for two host sites.
The HAMSci Academy is “designed to expand learning opportunities for students in health science literacy through a curriculum that develops critical thinking skills,” according to Ellis’s presentation. The curriculum combined with industry credentials is geared to prepare students for healthcare workforce careers. Assistant Director of CTE, Computer Science and Community Connections Renee Dawson is slated to supervise the program.
The proposal points to shortages in the medical field and the divisions health science pathway at the Academies of Loudoun being at capacity. It notes the HAMSci Academy is not replacing any existing health science programs, but adding to what the division already has in place. The Academies of Loudoun’s health science pathways is at full capacity, with 304 students enrolled during the 2022-2023 school year and almost 300 on a waiting list, according to division staff.
Any student will be able to join in the program via a lottery system, expressing interest in eighth grade and starting the program in ninth grade. That lottery system is expected to open this fall.
The Virginia Healthcare Advisory Council’s 2020 Report projects shortages of registered nurses, nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, addiction counselors, mental health counselors and physicians. Another report released in fall 2022 by Mason Center for Health Workforce found over 30,000 health care job postings in Northern Virginia between April 2021 and April 2022.
Surveys were sent to students and families in Feb. 2021 to gauge interest in a health and medical science program. Forty-four percent of respondents said they were interested.
A sample schedule puts the program starting in the fall of the 2024-2025 school year with 75 Biomedical Sciences students. It shows the program doubling in the 2025-2026 school year, with more students being added during the 2026-2027 school year and a total of 300 students by the 2027-2028 school year. The end goal when the program is fully implemented has 600 students split between two host sites.
The proposal states more staff will be needed for the 75 students during the first year, with additional staffing increases each year until it’s fully implemented, including possibly adding additional administrative support and counselors.
Ellis said the division received grant money to fund a staff member to help in the planning of the program and said the fiscal year 2024 budget impact would be minimal, costing the division about $12,500.
She noted that future years of the program will have budget impacts as the program gets up and rolling. The estimated yearly cost once the program is fully implemented in Fiscal Year 2028 is about $650,191.
The board voted 6-1-2 with Tiffany Polikfo (Broad Run) opposed and Vice Chair Harris Mahedai (Ashburn) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) absent.
OK. Nothing wrong with pushing an educational theme that will help the students who participate. (I wanted to see an agricultural theme) How about building a model whereby "ANY" high school that has the minimum required students per class can participate? Why does it have to be a centralized facility? We saw the abuse done by the AOS where the first two year program based on inquiry based learning (WHICH WAS A TRANSCRIPT NUMBERED COURSE) was denied to the rest of Loudoun for reasons school board members never admitted to. Can the school board show a bit more respect for the long held county philosophy that EVERY school deserved an equal shot at education not just the special ones or the limited access ones.
