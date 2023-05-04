Loudoun County Public Schools is one step closer to selecting a new superintendent.
The months-long process is nearing an end after the job posting officially closed April 26 according to division spokesperson Dan Adams.
The School Board now is reviewing the applications with consulting firm GR Recruiting in preparation for the interview phase.
“The board is committed to ensuring the community is part of the process and it’s expected to happen this month,” Adams said. “They’re still on track to have a decision this summer so the new person is in place for the next school year.”
Adams said he didn’t know how many applicants there were.
The superintendent search began in February when the School Board chose Arizona firm GR Recruiting to lead the nationwide search for a new superintendent after the board voted unanimously to fire former superintendent Scott Ziegler in December. The firing came a day after the unsealing of a report by a special grand jury empaneled to look into how the administration handled two sexual assaults by the same student.
Two days later Chief of Staff Daniel Smith was appointed acting superintendent to serve until a permanent one was hired.
During the month of March, GR Recruiting held stakeholder meetings with staff members, community groups, students and parents to get feedback on what qualities were important in a new superintendent. The firm also conducted a public input survey that was available for two weeks for members of the public and staff to leave input on what was important to them in a new superintendent.
GR Recruiting took the survey results and information gathered at the stakeholder meetings to create a candidate profile that was finalized at the end of March.
According to the superintendent search 2023 timeline on the division’s website, recruiting and applications were submitted in April and interviews and the selection process will take place during May.
The division anticipates selecting and announcing the new superintendent in late May or early June.
The division hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates of Schaumburg IL for the past two superintendent searches. That firm led the recruitment efforts after long-time superintendent Edgar Hatrick retired in 2014. He was replaced by Eric Williams. The firm was then contracted in 2021 to find Williams’ replacement after he left for a job in Texas. Williams was replaced by Ziegler, the division’s assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development.
(1) comment
If they select Daniel Smith for the role it will be another poke in the eye of the tax payers.
