Free meals will once again be provided this summer at eight locations to Loudoun County Public Schools students ages 18 and younger, however summer operations and funding have returned to pre-COVID levels.
All meals must be eaten at the school or site location, food cannot be taken offsite and parents or guardians aren’t allowed to pick up meals to take home.
Summer meals will be provided July 10 – 28, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following locations:
- Forest Grove Elementary School
- Frederick Douglass Elementary School
- Guilford Elementary
- Park View High School
- Rolling Ridge Elementary
- Sterling Elementary School
- Sugarland Elementary School
Meal services will also be available at Sterling Library June 15 – Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No meals will be provided at the library June 19 and July 4.
Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
For additional food assistance go to loudounfeeds.org.
