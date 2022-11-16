Superintendent Scott Ziegler presented his recommended Fiscal Year 2024-2029 capital budget to the School Board on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of Sterling Park residents who showed up to support one element of the plan—building a replacement Park View High School.
Several spoke during the public comment section asking the board to support the superintendent’s recommendations. Others spoke up expressing frustration over other older schools, including Banneker Elementary School in St. Louis, that are slated to be renovated instead of rebuilt.
Included in the plan are three new elementary schools; renovations two older elementary schools, Banneker ($38.9 million) and Waterford ($20 million); a new middle school and $271 million Dulles North high school; and the $221.7 million reconstruction of Park View High School.
In total, the construction plan seeks $1.3 billion in funding over the next six years. The biggest chunk comes in FY 2025 when $549 million would be required. That is the year the two high school projects would be under construction.
During a meeting at Park View High School last week, school staff members presented a plan for a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking. They presented a new 295,000-square-foot school with room 1,800 students, compared to the school’s current capacity for 1,521 students.
The new school would be built while students continue to attend the old one. After students move to the new building, the old school would be torn down to make way for new football, baseball, softball and practice fields, also adding new bus parking and 42 parking spaces.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis at that meeting said the school would be expected to open fall 2027.
At the School Board meeting Tuesday, Lewis told the board several factors are considered in making decisions to renovate or rebuild schools. One is capacity and making sure everyone has a seat. The next is the instructional environment, for which he said school staff members take a deep look into and ask whether the building provides students access to what they need for their instruction. He said safety is another factor, and they look closely at access and opportunity.
“We want to make sure our buildings and campuses have equal access for the different things. All of our buildings built years ago don’t have the same features as the newer buildings so those are the things we look at to come up to speed,” Lewis said.
Lewis spoke about amendments made to the FY23 CIP which changed Park View from a renovation project to a replacement. He pointed out one project from FY23, ES-32 in Dulles South had been expedited with help from the Board of Supervisors and will now open in the fall of 2024. Lewis said ES-32 will bring relief to Hovatter Elementary, which opened already overcrowded. Other projects from FY23’s CIP; ES-36 an MS-19 and an Eastern Transportation Facility are being delayed.
Lewis, who has been working with the school division since 2000, said it costs more now to design a school than it did to design, build and furnish a school at that time. He said inflation over the past 22 years has been significant and noted the past six months to a year have been extremely significant.
Lewis noted recent bids on MS-14 came in 20% above the estimated cost, and the student welcome center came in over 60% over the estimate.
Lewis also pointed out that schools that were built between 1993 and 2012 are coming up on their 20- to 30-year life cycle, which he said means those buildings are now costing more to maintain.
Lewis noted that in the FY23 CIP, it was recommended that Park View have renovation work, this year’s CIP recommends it be replaced. He said the school is 46 years old and has challenges other schools, even ones as old as Park View, don’t have such as very thin walls—less than three inches thick—that affect instructional needs.
“As you prepare for the conversation about the capital facility renewal and alteration projects, there were a number of projects we had to move out to be able to afford some of these things. Some of the miscellaneous projects identified last year were moved out to the out years to be able to afford the critical nature of seats for students, instructional environment and safety,” Lewis said.
Morse agreed that the maintenance in schools 20-30 years old is a huge cost and something they were going to have to continue to address.
Morse said the bigger concern is the half billion-dollar price tag they would be approaching the Board of Supervisors with for FY 2025, and wanted to know if they were prepared for such a high number.
Lewis assured Morse that county supervisors were aware of the scale of the school division’s construction plans.
“Just seeing that number for the first time, I’ve never seen anything over $250 million and it is a shocker,” Morse said.
Design and construction of the new Park View High School won’t begin unless the FY24 budget is approved. According to Lewis at a Nov. 10 public input meeting on Park View, construction could start in the summer of 2024 or late 2025. It will open fall 2027.
There will be public hearings and work sessions on the CIP on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 at 6:30. The board is scheduled to adopt its construction plan Dec. 13.
