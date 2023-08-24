About 83,000 students returned to 98 Loudoun County Public Schools Aug. 24 and according to Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith the excitement over the start of the new school year has been building over the past couple of weeks.
Smith said the division has hired over 600 new teachers and said over 64% have masters or doctorate degrees and more than two-thirds of the new hires are experienced teachers.
He spoke about the tactics the division took over the past few weeks to close the gap on the open teaching positions, saying they had to be creative and hire long term substitutes who are close to getting their teaching license.
“These are the folks that are taking one class to get their license. They want to be a teacher or they are one test away so it really helped us to close that gap and that was a big lift,” he said.
Smith said once a long-term sub gets licensed as a teacher, the division will interview them and make sure they are a good fit and move them into a full time teacher position, sometimes that is into the position they were just subbing in.
As of Aug. 16, there were 175 open licensed teacher positions, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams. Adams said in an email 39 candidates were being processed which means they were pending a reference check, a job offers or attending a new hire se
Smith also spoke of the increase to long term substitutes pay from $154 a day to $200 and the “grow your own teacher” programs they have in partnership with George Mason University and James Madison University.
“I think it’s just being more creative in, how do we design those pathways and those pipelines to bring folks in because once they get here they love it,” he said.
Smith said the remaining open teaching positions will be filled with a mix of long-term subs, daily subs and site-based subs. Additionally, he said if a school needs to, staff from the central office can be pulled in to teach.
“We’ve done that, too, there have been times when we said you know we have a need here and we don’t have a good fit so we’ve pulled in central office staff to fill that void as we needed to,” he said.
Smith who has been Acting Superintendent since December 2022 when former superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired by the School Board, will go back to his former position as chief of staff Sept. 1 when incoming Superintendent Aaron Spence takes over.
Spence will be the division’s 12th superintendent in its over 150-year history. He will hold community listening sessions at each cluster starting Sept. 20 at Broad Run High School at 7 p.m. Go to lcps.org/suptcls for more information.
LCPS administration is bloated and positions need to be eliminated. Pass the savings to teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and janitors - the real backbone of any school system. A wise old farmer once asked if you're not teaching, driving a bus, feeding kiddoes lunch or pushing a broom - what are you doing? Think about it.
It's a good thing LCPS is a monopoly for if it were a business they would have been out of business. Your employee. aka teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers etc are your biggest asset. Pay them well, create a supportive work environment and they will be loyal, never leave and their happiness will be your best recruiting tool. Instead the administrators want to waste money on bathrooms etc and the problem of hiring qualified help will persist. the LCPS School Board and their silly decisions has cause prospective teachers to think twice about working for LCPS. Not to mention cutting cafeteria works wages is not good public relations and a downright foolish move.
After 8 years of being chair of the finance committee of the school board I don't understand the message here. Loudoun pays significantly more than the rest of Virginia for all positions and GREATLY more than West Virginia and most of the USA. Where is the basis for stating that finding good staff is a problem? The entire USA has trouble with certain specialties such as speech therapists and some special ed categories which is why we initiated special hiring rules to incentivize such hires. What is the real problem here and who is addressing it?
