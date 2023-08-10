For the first time in 14 years, Loudoun County Public Schools students won’t have to pay fees to participate in Virginia High School League sports at their high school. Instead, those fees— estimated at $950,000 for fiscal year 2024—will be absorbed into the division’s operating budget.
VHSL is the main sanctioning organization for interscholastic athletic competition at Virginia’s public high schools. Sports include football, baseball, softball, basketball, swim and dive, soccer, track, and volleyball, among others.
Advocated by Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) during a Feb. 2 budget work session, the change was approved by the School Board on a 4-3-1-1 vote. The fee waiver followed action the previous year to reduce sports fees from $150 to $75, a measure also pushed by Reaser.
Reaser said she worked to eliminate the fees in response to concerns from families.
“I hope to look at eliminating additional fees so students can participate in different activities that are available as part of a well-rounded education without fees being a barrier,” she said.
She said she is hoping the division will move toward having outside revenue streams fund the activities.
“it’s about time,” said Sara Williams, a western Loudoun resident with three high school-aged kids participating in multiple sports. “When you have multiple kids and you are paying the fee multiple times, it’s a lot. It’s long overdue. It needed to go away and I hope it’s something that continues.”
Last year, even with the fee reductions, Williams said it still cost about $450 for two of her children to participate in three sports each. This year, another child starts high school and plans to participate in multiple sports.
“It adds up quickly and then you have additional costs like spirit wear and food fees. And, yes, spirit wear is nice but optional. The food fees aren’t because they have to eat before games because some games get done late,” she said.
Food fees are not required but team moms usually collect the fees to buy snacks and meals find it helpful when away games end late.
She said many student athletes and their families weren’t aware of the fee elimination this year until they showed up to parent meetings for fall sports.
“Costs can be a barrier for people and a lot of parents don’t want others to know they might be struggling so even though they offer help through the school it can still be embarrassing,” Williams said.
Amy Landis, another western Loudoun mother, said her son was a three-season athlete, which meant when fees were $150 per sport, she was paying $450 for him to participate.
Her next son, who also plays three seasons of sports, got the benefit last year of reduced athletic fees, but she said having them eliminated will ease some financial burdens.
“Everybody talks about it, about how it comes at a terrible time, but it’s an expectation and if you don’t pay your kid can’t play,” Landis said. “It’s embarrassing to say you can’t afford it and its going to be worth it to have the barrier removed so more kids can have the opportunity to play.”
Landis said she always wondered what the fee money was used for.
The division began collecting a $100 per student per activity athletic fee in 2009. The fee stayed at that rate until 2014 when it increased to $150 per student per activity. Six years later, the fee was reduced to $75 and a year later the fee was removed, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams. He said athletic fees make up part of the division’s budget to help with coaching salaries, security, field maintenance, transportation costs, and VHSL membership fees.
Penny Brohs, an eastern Loudoun mom, said getting rid of athletic fees was a helpful, good start but she wants to see if more could be done.
During the Aug. 8 School Board meeting, she asked the board to look into getting rid of game admission fees for students, as well.
She works as a gate volunteer and said she has seen kids standing outside watching from behind the fence because they didn’t have the $7 fee to get in. Meanwhile, the stands inside aren’t halfway full.
“Come to a Dominion football game or a girls soccer match and watch how many people are standing on the hill looking over and through the fence,” she said during an interview after addressing the board.
She said the students should be in the stands supporting the kids who are playing and being part of the community. She suggested that kids be allowed free admission using their student identification.
“Kids play better when they see their friends. It’s very hard when they are playing to empty stands,” she said.
Assistant Director of Athletics and Extracurriculars Derek Farrey said the division uses a gate sharing revenue formula that includes each school’s student participation and ticket sales. That money is distributed to schools for uniforms and athletic equipment based on that formula.
“A school might have 10% of the overall student participation within LCPS, but only 8% of the ticket sales, this school would receive 9% of the contribution from the gate sharing revenue,” Farrey said.
Booster clubs at each school also help with uniforms and other athletic needs, he said.
