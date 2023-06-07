Loudoun County Public Schools has canceled all afternoon activities for Wednesday, June 7 due to poor air quality.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert, in part due to smoke from wildfires in Canada drifting into the region. The alert means air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy for the general population, and that everyone should take precautions. Residents are advised to stay indoors and minimize their activity and exercise outside.
Forecasters said Thursday may also be bad and said possible scattered showers Friday may bring improvement for the weekend.
The county also advised that residents avoid going outdoors if they have respiratory or heart ailments, emphysema, asthma or chronic bronchitis; avoid waiting in long drive-through lines; and combine trips. The county also advised helping to reduce air pollution by carpooling or taking public transit, driving less, postponing mowing, and refueling vehicles after dark.
AirNow, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality all offer information about air quality. More information about the criteria for air quality alerts is online at airnow.gov/aqi/aqi-basics.
(2) comments
This is almost as stupid as closing all the schools because Western Loudoun might get an inch of snow! Where do you think the kids are going to go? Are they going to escape the environment somehow? Do you need to message some sort of caring so badly to say such stupid things? if you care about the environment of schools then publish safety statistics starting with ALL bullying events by school per month and allow parents to provide input to staff performance evaluations!
Inside. This is just outside activities ... which there are very few of at this point in the year anyway.
