Loudoun County Public Schools is looking to address chronic absenteeism after the Virginia Board of Education revised its accreditation model last month, changing the process to collect data for the previous year only.
Chronic absenteeism is one of nine indicators in the state’s school accreditation model.
For the past two years, the VBOE has adopted special provisions to suspend or exclude chronic absenteeism in the accreditation calculations, allowing for three-year averages. However, the new accreditation model now bases it solely on data from the previous year.
During an April 25 School Board work session, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Asia Jones and Director of Student Mental Health Services Jennifer Evans gave an update on the VBOE’s April 20 decision to not continue to use the special provision to suspend chronic absenteeism as one of the accreditation indicators for the 2023-2024 school year and what that means for the division.
Jones said a work group has been established to address the issue but said there is a “shared responsibility that parents, guardians and students have with the school teams.”
“Our country is facing an attendance crisis. Prior to the pandemic 8 million students were chronically absent, missing 10% or more of the school year. That number has more than doubled,” Evans said.
Chronically absent is defined as missing 10% or more of the academic year for any reason including excused or unexcused absences and out-of-school suspensions, according to Evans.
That equates to missing about 18 days of school or two to three days a month based on a 180-day school year.
They stressed that unexcused absences are not the only concern.
“But there is an impact academically, socially and emotionally and we are working to educate parents on how this is linked to accreditations,” she said.
Jones pointed out that families who travel out of the country for long periods of time cause the student to be unenrolled, they then re-enroll the student when they get back. She said they think doing makeup work is enough but said, “each absence excused or unexcused goes against the school’s accreditation.”
Other reasons for chronic absences include chronic illness, lack of food or housing, and lack of access to health and mental health care, aversion to school because of issues like academic difficulties, mental health or bullying, and disengagement attributed to a lack of meaningful relationships at school or lack of engaging or relevant instruction.
“Regular attendance is a significant factor in a student’s success,” Evans said noting that chronic absenteeism correlates to low academic achievement and is a powerful predictor of dropout rates.
There are three levels a school can fall under with chronic absenteeism and accreditation: level one means less than 15% of students miss 10% or more of the school year, level two is 16-24% miss 10% or more and level three is 25% of students miss 10% or more of the school year. Level two schools require a division-level action plan and level three schools require an action plan that is overseen by the Virginia Department of Education according to Evans.
Evans noted that prior to the accreditation model change, the division had five schools identified as a level two and one as a level three. She said if they apply the change to this year, then as of Feb. 28, the division has 67 schools identified as level two and nine as level three.
Evans said during the 2022-23 school year absences were exacerbated by COVID, RSV and the flu and said student mental health may also be playing a factor in attendance.
She said the division goal was to reduce chronic absenteeism from 13% but said it is no longer on track to do that based on the new model.
Evans noted in the division in 2021-22, 34.9% of white students, 30.5% of Hispanic students and 22.6% of Asian students were considered chronically absent. Additionally, she said 28.8% of English Learner students and 15.7% of students with IEPs were considered chronically absent. When compared to other divisions in 2021-22 Loudoun had 13.2% of its student population considered chronically absent while Prince William County Public Schools had 21% and Fairfax schools had 15.3%.
She said as administrators did a deep dive into chronically absent students, they found that 70% of absences were excused division wide.
She said they assumed they would see a high percentage of chronically absent students who were unenrolled then re-enrolled after traveling for extended periods of time, a higher level of high school students, more students with disciplinary referrals, more students with medical or mental health conditions and students with Ds and Fs.
She said that was not the case.
Instead, she said they found higher chronically absent students at the elementary level—79%. She said division wide the average for chronically absent students who were unenrolled then re-enrolled was only 4.9%, but 6.7% at the elementary school level. She said 91% of chronically absent students division wide did not have disciplinary referrals, 92% of students did not have mental health conditions, 71% did not have chronic medical conditions, and half of high school students considered chronically absent had zero grades of D or F.
She said the numbers showed that there is a subset of students across all school levels who are experiencing a low level of academic, social, emotional and behavioral challenges and are missing 10-15% of their school days. She said they are doing ok academically but are missing a significant amount of time at school.
She said one of her concerns was the chronic absenteeism on the elementary school level because it “sets the foundation for middle school and high school and we are seeing more at the elementary level than middle and high school.”
Evans disused ways the division was preparing to support the schools that will fall into level two and three and said the division will provide training on chronic absenteeism to principals May 5, it would continue to look at best practices, look at the roll of the attendance officer, look into legislation recommendations related to a new student withdrawal code and look at the division's attendance policy. She also talked about programs launched by the VDOE this year to help students stay caught up if they have chronic absences, like ENGAGE VA which is a free academic, coaching and tutoring program.
She said parents need to know absences could affect accreditation.
“Some [students] academically can manage if they miss a week but they are still able to access schoology and stay on top of that,” she said.
Acting superintendent Daniel Smith said at the end of the work session that the VBOE and VDOE are going to be talking more about accreditation and accountability in the upcoming weeks and getting feedback on whether the two should be coupled or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.