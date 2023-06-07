The Loudoun County School Board announced today it won’t challenge the recent court order to give prosecutors a copy of the independent investigation into the district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults.
The board was split on the decision. The majority said they do not agree and believe, despite a judge’s ruling, the report is privileged attorney-client information and attorney work product, but said it’s better for the Loudoun community to not contest the matter further, according to a press release.
The report will remain confidential and only be seen by those involved in the cases against former superintendent Scott Ziegler and their lawyers, according to the release, despite Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher’s ruling that the report is not protected by attorney-client privilege. Fisher also said it seemed several closed session meetings of the School Board appeared to violate open meetings law.
The independent investigation by Fairfax law firm Blankingship & Keith looked into how the division handled two sexual assaults by the same student months apart in 2021. The report has been hidden from public disclosure since it was completed, with the School Board claiming it is protected by attorney-client privilege.
Fisher ruled on May 30 that the Blankingship & Keith report is not protected under attorney-client privilege and ordered it be turned over to special prosecutor Theo Stamos within seven days.
The action is part of pre-trial motions in the prosecution of Ziegler on three misdemeanor charges arising from a special grand jury investigation conducted last year.
Stamos had subpoenaed the independent report March 2 saying it was “material to criminal charges” pending against Ziegler.
The School Board held a vote Feb. 14 on whether to waive attorney client privilege or not. That vote failed 6-3 with Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), John Beatty (Catoctin) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) voting to release it.
In April 2022, a different Loudoun Circuit Court judge ruled the B&K report fell under attorney-client privilege saying it was “abundantly clear” it was prepared in anticipation of potential litigation. The School Board has kept the report from the public under the former ruling.
Despite the contradictory rulings, the School Board believes it is still appropriate to “continue to assert attorney-client privilege and attorney work product exemptions” in response to Freedom of Information Act requests, according to the release.
Following the school district’s Wednesday press release, Loudoun Now once again requested a copy of the independent report.
