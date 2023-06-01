The School Board is expected to announce the next school superintendent on Friday at a 5 p.m. meeting.
The announcement will wrap up the search for a new superintendent that began after the board fired former superintendent Scott Ziegler in December. Ziegler had worked as interim superintendent since January 2021 before taking the permanent posting in June 2021. Since Ziegler was fired, Interim Superintendent Dan Smith has held the role.
The board will announce a new superintendent and then go into a closed session, according to the meeting agenda. The board is meeting with legal counsel about Ziegler’s three cases and to get legal advice.
The agenda also states the board will discuss the “performance of specific public employees.” Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said in an email the agenda “may be subject to change.”
The cases against Ziegler arose after a special grand jury investigation conducted last year into the school divisions handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student months apart.
Ziegler faces three charges, all misdemeanors: false publication, prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance. The false publication trial is set for Aug. 14-15, his other two are combined and are scheduled for Sept. 25-26.
Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher on Tuesday ordered the school division turn over its independent report to special prosecutor Theo Stamos’s office in seven days.
Fisher agreed with Stamos’ team that the report was not protected under attorney-client privilege for several reasons, including Ziegler’s announcement on Nov. 5, 2021 promising to keep the public up-to-date about the steps and progress made. Fisher also said division counsel Robert Falconi failed to show during testimony April 6 that he hired the firm which produced the report, Blankingship & Keith, at the direction of the School Board. Fisher also agreed with Stamos’ team that the report contained communication between third parties and an attorney who did not then represent the School Board, further damaging the claim that it was a privileged document.
Stamos had asked the court March 2 to subpoena the independent report saying it was “material to criminal charges” pending against Ziegler.
Oh my goodness. I didn't realize the announcement for a new LCPS superintendent was going to happen so soon. I hope they selected a wonderful person -- someone who can "right the ship," as one critic said. Lately, the school division has been in far too much turmoil. Good luck LCPS!
And then when the new board is voted in come November, I hope they fire this hire once in control and hire a Sup that reflects the will of the people. This current board has loss all confidence from loudouners. They don't deserve to make this hire.
