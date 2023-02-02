Loudoun County Public Schools is scheduled to adopt its $1.67 billion fiscal year 2024 budget tonight despite a potential $7.4 million shortfall from the state.
The shortfall was discovered on Jan. 23 when the Virginia Department of Education announced a mistake it made in calculating state basic aid for K-12 school divisions. According to an email from VDOE Communications Director Charles Pyle, the “online estimating tool we provide to local school divisions did not deduct the local Grocery Tax Hold Harmless payments. As a result, the local Basic Aid funding estimates for divisions were overstated.”
Pyle added, “The actual allocations to school divisions have been accurate and the Governor's budget is accurate.”
“The ‘shortage’ is between the estimates divisions generated using the tool on our website and the actual amounts in the Appropriation Act,” Pyle wrote. “Divisions used those estimates in local budgeting and learned last week that the estimates overstated state aid by about $201 million statewide for FY23 and FY24 (combined).”
The error left Loudoun County Public Schools expecting $7.4 million more from the state over two years, according to school division Media and Community Relations Coordinator Dan Adams.
The mistake was found seven months after the General Assembly adopted the biennial budget and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed it in June.
State Superintendent Jillian Balow notified division superintendents of the error Friday, Jan. 27. Corrected estimates for this fiscal year and next are expected on Feb. 9 when the House and Senate approve their respective versions of the budget, according to Pyle. Adams wrote the division is awaiting the updated VDOE budget calculation templates, but it is his understanding that the School Board will still adopt a budget tonight.
“The shortfall necessitates some significant discussion and probably some tough choices. We’ll find out tonight,” he wrote.
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) has not responded to a request for comment.
Tonight the School Board will vote on only two changes to Interim Superintendent Daniel Smith’s proposed budget request. One is to give the next School Board a raise.
School Board members in this term are paid $20,000, and the chair is paid $22,000, as they have been since 2008. The board will vote on adding $32,598 to the budget to pay members on the next School Board. Jeff Morse (Dulles) said the total represents a 2% raise for every Board Member for every year since 2008.
State law does not permit the School Board to raise their own salaries during their own term.
They will also vote on reducing funding for two custodial positions that will hired for a new school later than planned, saving $53,569.
“Because school openings are happening later than anticipated, research showed that the positions would not have to be hired and paid for until around May, thereby decreasing the amount budgeted for the positions and providing some cost savings,” Adams said.
The two changes amount to a net reduction to the budget of $20,971.
Also tonight, the board will vote on including $2.4 million in unspent fiscal year 2023 funds on items in the 2024 budget. That includes $1.5 million for computer equipment refresh, $350,000 for special education supplies, $415,000 for special education math intervention, $55,000 to utility task vehicle replacements and $98,456 for equipment to update libraries.
The board will also vote on additional language regarding the state budget process which is still in process. As the state budget process moves forward, changes to it could impact the divisions budget. Adopting the extra language allows for developing budget amendments.
The meeting and public hearing start tonight, Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. The School Board will then send its funding request to the Board of Supervisors to consider as part of the county board’s annual budget deliberations in March. The county government provides the majority of the school district’s funding.
Under the budget proposed for Tuesday night, the school district will ask the county for approximately $7.7 million more than the county government had advised will be available.
Supervisors typically pass a county budget at their first meeting in April. If they vote to send the school district a different amount than the School Board’s request, the School Board will go back to work on their budget to reconcile the difference.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1, 2023.
There is "$2.4 million in unspent fiscal year 2023 funds". Here's you shortfall funds. It was probably an equity math major that made the budget mistake, not a merit math major.
Perhaps the School Board can bargain collectively with the state.
I think Loudoun's school board should drastically reduce its proposd $1.7-billion budget. The budget is much too bloated & top heavy. Moreover, board members want to give next year's board a raise. In my humble opinion, school-board members should serving on a volunteer basis. Get a real job if you're seeking wealth. On a brighter note, Happy Black History Month Loudoun!
Twenty four hours ago, you were demanding more compensation for LCPS staff.
I've always found it interesting that in the private sector, if you're on the Board of Directors of a Billion Dollar a year company, you should expect to be paid ATLEAST $100,000 a year- plus travel expenses- just to show up at one Board meeting per month. But if you do basically the same thing in the public sector, people think you should do it out of the goodness of your heart. I like the sentiment, but it simply isn't realistic for the times. That just leads to politicians who are all rich good old boys. At least if there's some kind of meaningful compensation there's a chance that people who aren't rich and who represent the "average" people might be able to run.
Anyway, I tend to think it should be somewhere in the middle. But no-one should be working for what is effectively a multi billion dollar a year company for anything close to free- especially not when the job comes with a lifetime supply of death threats against you and your family.
