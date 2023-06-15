The School Board voted 6-1-2 June 13 to select Henrietta Lacks as the name for a new Dulles South elementary school under construction next to Hovatter Elementary School.
This selection was a change from a naming committee’s April 26 recommendation to name the school Harvest Ridge Elementary School.
Henrietta Lacks was born in Roanoke and died of cervical cancer at the age of 31. Cell tissue removed from her body by Johns Hopkins University Hospital without her permission or her family’s knowledge became known as the HeLa immortal cell line. The cells were widely used in labs on viruses, cancers, infectious disease, and human genetics. Her story has prompted legal and ethical debates over individuals’ rights over their genetic material as well as incidents of racial injustice and medical practices infringed on Black populations.
Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said he was floored by Lacks’s story and said it was possible some of the students who would be attending the school may not be there if it weren’t for the research and scientific advances her cells made possible.
Serotkin said it’s a story that was nearly lost to history because her identity was kept secret for over two decades. He said he hoped her story inspires the students to learn more about science.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) agreed. She said in the past when she served on a school naming committee, members were encouraged to stay away from a name with the word “ridge” in it because there were already many schools in the county with that as part of their name.
“Besides the fact that this story is so inspiring … it helps solidify a place in history so there are many positive reasons for doing it, but also reason for choosing this name over the other suggestions the committee made,” Reaser said.
Jeff Morse (Dulles) agreed the story was amazing, but said he felt it wasn’t the right name for an elementary school but might be more suited for a high school or an Academies of Science wing.
“There is a place in history for the story. I just don’t think it’s in the name of an elementary school,” he said. “I have difficulty trying to explain to elementary school children just the significance of what all of this means. I think it’s a bit overwhelming for a young child to understand.”
Morse made a substitute motion to name the school Harvest Ridge Elementary.
John Beatty (Catoctin) agreed with Morse. He said it would be doing a disservice to name the elementary school after Lacks because the students wouldn’t understand the significance. He felt it should be a name for a school for older students.
Morse’s motion failed 3-4-2, with Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run), Beatty and Morse in support and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) and Denise Corbo (At-Large) absent.
Serotkin said he didn’t want to use “ridge” because it is in the names of seven other county schools.
Reaser argued Lacks’ story could be inspirational to students, winning support from Beatty when the final vote came.
Only Polifko voted against the name.
The school, which will open fall 2024, is being built adjacent to Hovatter Elementary School on the Lightridge High School campus.
The school will serve students in kindergarten through second grade, while Hovatter Elementary School will serve students in third through fifth grade. Students will transition from Henrietta Lacks to Hovatter.
Alternative name recommendations were Hovatter Primary School and Sibyl Hovatter Elementary School.
The School Board on Tuesday also heard the proposed meeting calendar for the Henrietta Lacks Elementary School attendance zone change process that will begin in October. The schedule includes public hearings and work sessions and will end Dec. 12 with the board adopting an attendance zone for the school.
The attendance zone change could affect the following elementary schools: Aldie, Arcola, Buffalo Trail, Cardinal Ridge, Elaine E. Thompson, Gosen Post, Hovatter, Hutchison Farm, Liberty, Little River and Pinebrook.
(4) comments
So now we a naming schools for people that have no connection to Loudoun County. Given that 45% of LCPS students identify as Hispanic or Asian we should start naming schools for individuals that they can identify with and relate with common backgrounds.
It is a great story. But Morse and Beatty make a good point, it's a little much for students that probably wouldn't understand the significance. And how will this affect other duties people are asked to volunteer for if they're time and work are ignored like the naming commeties was.
The loonies on the LoCo SB never miss the opportunity to virtue signal.
Good grief.
I think Henrietta Lacks Elementary School is a wonderful name. I don't understand why Tiffany Polifko voted against it. Henrietta Lacks was such an inspirational figure. I thought Jeff Morse was ridiculous to propose the name Harvest Ridge Elementary School. As Ian Serotkin noted, there already are seven LCPS schools with "Ridge" in their name. Time to expand your horizons, Mr. Morse! Happy Father's Day Loudoun!
