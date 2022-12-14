The School Board on Tuesday set in motion a series of policy changes in response to the eight recommendations made by the special grand jury that investigated the division’s handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student at two different high schools in 2021.
Those recommendations including more transparency around significant incidents, a formalized process for transferring students, more direct involvement from the district’s director of safety and security, tightened controls on the apps available on students’ school-issued devices, curtailing the school district’s broad use of attorney-client privilege exemptions to government transparency law, better coordination among government agencies, stronger support for faculty and staff confronted with difficult scenarios, and not place the superintendents’ recommendations to end teachers’ contracts from the School Board’s consent agenda.
During a two-hour work session Tuesday led by division counsel Robert Falconi, the board reviewed staff-proposed updates to district policies regarding communications, student technology, school assignment, and code of conduct for School Board members, among others, reflecting the grand jury’s recommendations.
Board members agreed the changes should be implemented quickly, but were divided on whether to take time to gather community and committee input.
Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said she felt review by the School Board’s committees and feedback from the community were important, but that the process should be quick.
Debate over a key policy governing the transfer of a disciplined student to a different school, the alternative learning program at the North Star School or to distance learning illustrated the dilemma.
Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said it was unclear when a transfer to distance learning or North Star would be required. He noted a staff report in October 2021 that a better process had been put in place, but he didn’t see it in policy. Assistant Superintendent of Learning Ashley Ellis said that wasn’t currently in policy, and said they could put the written practices into regulation.
“I think this is the danger of trying to do this from the dais, even if it’s just an information item, given the scope and breadth of the policies we are talking about,” Serotkin said. “I know we want to move quickly, but at least my personal opinion is that this has to go through committee to make sure we are getting this right.”
Another key concern dealt with the division’s communication policies. Several board members said they were alarmed that on the day of the first sexual assault, at Stone Bridge High School, division staff sent out an alert about the conduct of the victim’s father at the school office but did not notify the school community about the assault that occurred in a school bathroom earlier that day, or that the assailant’s whereabouts were unknown for hours afterward.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said it was an “absolute breach of communication” and that the assault should have been the first issue communicated to the community.
Falconi suggested updates to the policy dealing with disclosure of student information, including a statement that the staff should “endeavor to provide as much relevant information to the community about security incidents occurring in LCPS schools or during LCSP school sponsored activities.” The addition also includes a caveat that communication should be in line with confidentiality policies.
In the special grand jury’s report, Falconi, School Board members and administrators were criticized for citing attorney-client privilege to withhold information during the investigation.
Morse said he often doesn’t know when to push back on Falconi’s advice, and he said the board needs to have a better understanding of those boundaries. Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) and Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) agreed, and said transparency was important to regain trust with the community.
As part of an effort to promote transparency, a majority of board members said the division’s own independent report commissioned last year should be released publicly in a redacted version.
John Beatty (Catoctin) said the report needed to be released in some fashion to show the public what the board knew at that time. Morse, Reaser, Polifko, Ogedegbe and Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) agreed.
Addressing another special grand jury criticism, Falconi said steps were being taken to foster greater collaboration among other agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Dan Smith, who was promoted from chief of staff to interim superintendent on Dec. 7, said he reached out to Sheriff Mike Chapman on his first day on the job in that role and was working to repair that relationship and build better communication. Heh added he was encouraged by the conversation and believed, things would improve, and would be meeting with other police departments.
During the meeting’s public comment session, more than 70 people spoke and demanded greater action from the School Board and Smith, including calls for the termination of Falconi, Ellis and Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Asia Jones. Several speakers called for board members to resign.
Jessica Smith, the mother of the first victim, said the attacks on her daughter and the student at Broad Run High School were both “predictable and preventable” and called for firing Falconi, Ellis and Jones as well as the principals at both Broad Run and Stone Bridge High Schools.
Scott Smith, the father, told Dan Smith he failed by not firing people as his first item as superintendent. He also pointed to Falconi’s mentions in the special grand jury report and said “if there was a law on the books, you would be indicted.”
“As long as he represents you guys, no truth is coming out of this board whatsoever,” Smith said. He also called for board members to resign.
Morse's comment just illuminates how the fox (LCPS' legal counsel) is watching the hen house. This is nothing new...just ask the parents of any special education child in Loudoun who has tried to get services that their child is entitled to under law, but never receive because of LCPS' army of lawyers that can bankrupt parents. It's time for a school board recall!!
What about the millions spent on unnecessary security, including requests for bomb sweeps to make the parents look like crazy people even though no such threat existed (even the sheriff refuses to play along in the board's disgraceful game)? Audit, audit, audit.
"Morse said he often doesn’t know when to push back on Falconi’s advice, and he said the board needs to have a better understanding of those boundaries."
Say what!?! Who works for who? If SB members are incapable of making this most basic of judgements -- they're the elected bosses-- they need to resign.
I guess the independent report, that the taxpayers paid on behalf of the LCSB without the approval of the taxpayers, was a completely waste of time or was overseen by incompetent individuals if the report didn't make note of the HS communication to parents focusing on the incident with the victim's father and no mention of the assault.
Notice those who DID NOT appear to support the release of the independent report. Though, don't forget that all of those clowns, including Beatty, fought tooth and nail to keep that report from the public. Including, using taxpayer money in additional legal fee's.
The entire board, minus the two just elected, are tainted. The entire board, minus the two just elected, must resign. Falconi and all others named in the GJ report must resign or be fired.
There is no moving forward until the swamp is drained of these disgusting individuals.
There were many evocative comments during last night's public-participation session. Many parents are very upset with information contained in the Grand Jury Report & want heads to roll. Some tried to link the tragic sexual assaults to LCPS' equity policies. But I really liked Andrea Weiskopf's comment. "As a survivor of sexual assault, I know all too well the pain these girls are undergoing," she said. Ms. Weiskopf went on to say the sexual assaults shouldn't be attributed to LCPS' equity policies or its culturally-responsive curriculum. "A predator is a predator, period," she noted. Very wise words!
We learned from Andrew Hoyler that the LCPS attorney TOLD his bosses (SB members) they could "only" view the internal investigation report for 30 minutes. And now Morse is claiming he doesn't know when to "push back" against his attorney.
These SB clowns are completely incapable of governing anything. As many of us have said for years, the corrupt attorneys are running much of the show.
The law is very clear that an individual officer's interests (e.g., SB member) are NOT the same as the interests of the body on which they serve (the school board). Lawyers cannot simultaneously represent both. Protecting, say, an officer from an indictment when being questioned by a grand jury is often in conflict with the best interests of a school board representing the people. So Falconi is almost certainly violating legal ethics rules by purporting to represent both. And he would be required to TELL either the SB and/or the individual officer that his advice may conflict with their best interests (and typically get signatures from the parties they are aware of this) if he was present in those grand jury interrogations. I have $100K that says he didn't do it. Falconi needs to be disbarred or dismissed by LCSB at a minimum. None of this is secret. Any attorney in Loudoun or certainly in the AG's office can verify any of this.
