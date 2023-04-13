The School Board on April 11 voted to change a policy on students using technology responsibly, one of seven policies recommended for change by a special grand jury in its December report.
The special grand jury investigated the school district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults in Loudoun high schools. The policy deals with technology like the Chromebooks given to students division-wide for use in the classroom and at home.
The special grand jury report that was unsealed in December 2022 recommended the division tighten policies around what types of apps were available to students to download on their school-issued computers. The report stated that students have downloaded communication apps to their Chromebooks to evade monitoring by Gaggle, a tool used by the division to monitor student communication. The report suggested the division needed to “impose stricter policies and prohibitions for student downloads and student communication on their Chromebooks for non-educational purposes.”
Updates to the policy included a clearer definition of pornography; additional language around students downloading programs, applications or other platforms designed to bypass the division’s content filtering protections; and additional language in a section on technical and administrative procedures. The section added more language about students’ online behavior, including “cyber bullying awareness and response, sexual harassment, and distribution of lewd of obscene material.”
John Beatty (Catoctin), who chairs the Technology and Steering Committee that reviewed the policy, said as the committee reviewed comments on the policy changes, one was a recommendation to have a block list that denotes what websites are not allowed on division devices.
“It’s effectively impossible just because of the breadth of the websites we use, and that means that sometimes bad websites are going to get through,” he said.
As an example of the school district’s process, he read an email from the division’s Chief Technology Officer Aaron Smith about an incident that morning involving an inappropriate gaming site that a student was able to access using school-issued Chromebook.
Beatty said Smith was notified of the site via email and within five minutes was able to verify and block it. He then reached out to the content filter vendor and within 30 minutes was able to get the site recategorized to keep it blocked from all division computers. Smith then called the vendor and confirmed that content filter in place should have blocked access to the site and that the division had all the “appropriate configurations in place.” The vendor then promised to review its automated web crawler application that automatically categorizes sites and make improvements.
“I think that just points to the problem, that we can try and have these agreements in place, and I think the changes we made [to the policy] are good, but there’s always going to be the issue that things can get through,” Beatty said. “So as we go through and we think about this it might make sense to really consider strongly how we’re using computers in the classrooms, how we are giving out Chromebooks, especially to our younger children.”
He said the changes made to the policy progress, but said “it’s not going to be the panacea that we might think it would be, so there is always things that can get better, always things that will get through that we do our best to work with.”
To date, five of the seven policies recommended for review by the special grand jury have been updated. Three were approved during the March 28 School Board meeting and one, dealing with the School Board agenda was approved Feb. 28.
The School Board approved the new policy change 8-0-1, with Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) absent.
(1) comment
The main policy update should be to Make Restooms Safe. That doesn't mean single-use restrooms everywhere or unisex restrooms. It means Girls and Boys restrooms with monitors that make sure the correct students enter. The restrooms must be Trans-inclusive pursuant to Virginia law. But the deputy sheriffs & school monitors need to be revved up -- so no shenanigans take place!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.