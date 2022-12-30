The Loudoun County School Board will wait for the Virginia Department of Education to release its approved list of English Language Arts primary textbooks and instructional materials before approving new textbooks.
Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis had recommended extending the window for public comment on their first choice of vendor, Wonders, which had been recommended by a committee of school administrators and staff called Access to Literacy for All, and to expand the review to include the top two vendors.
The public review period for Wonders closed Dec. 12.
Ellis said 614 people visited the Wonders review information page. Fifty comments were left, according to Ellis, including 16 in support of Wonders and 34 comments expressing concern over it. She said other comments expressed concern over the adoption process.
She recommended extending the comment period rather than voting on Wonders because she believed it would give staff more time to get as much feedback as possible, including feedback from staff, families and other stakeholders, and it would potentially give the board more time to get the VDOE’s recommendations so the board could make a more informed decision.
The School Board on Dec. 13 directed the staff to come up with a contingency plan, which essentially paused the current adoption process while the school district waits for the VDOE to release its list.
School Board member Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) expressed a long list of concerns over the Wonders program, including a lack of explicit instruction and time spent on phonemic awareness, insufficient practice time to develop fluency, and a lack of opportunities for repeated reading of text.
“The big things for me are phonemic awareness, fluency practice, and without fluency there is no comprehension,” she said. Phonemic awareness is the ability to identify and manipulate individual sounds in spoken words. She said as a former special education teacher who spent a lot of time in the classroom with children focusing on direct instructional reading, she couldn’t support the program.
Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said he supported waiting, and suggested reaching out to the recommended vendor to find out which school divisions are using their products and then getting feedback from those divisions.
School Board member Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) also supported waiting, saying there were a number of reasons, but one was she had spoken with literacy specialists who had expressed concerns over the Wonders curriculum. She also said there were other vendors that hadn’t submitted to the school division, and she wanted to see what other options were out there. She supported Morse’s suggestion to reach out to divisions using the vendor.
Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said the staff brought the list before the VDOE released its recommendations was because the School Board “gave them [staff] strong direction to do so over the last two years or so.” But he also said many education experts are recommending school boards wait to see the VDOE’s recommendations before taking action.
He said he supported waiting on the VDOE, which he pointed out has taken much longer to come out with its curriculum than in the past.
The VDOE handles the textbook review process for the state Board of Education and makes recommendations on approval to the Board, according to the Department of Education website. Statewide review committees compare proposed materials to the state’s Standards of Learning and report back on the correlation between the two. Publishers are expected to ensure the accuracy of their textbooks as part of the review process. The committee’s findings along with the publisher’s certification are what make up the VDOE’s recommendations, according to its website.
Primary texts and instructional resources are reviewed and adopted every seven years in accordance with the VDOE guidance and schedule.
The board voted 7-0-2 to wait for the state’s recommendations, with Denise Corbo (At-large) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) absent.
