Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) won’t run for re-election to the School Board when his term ends this year.
Serotkin, who was elected in 2019, said he decided not to run so he could be with his family more.
“Running for office and serving in this position on the school board has consumed much of the last five years of my life. It means I am not around in the evenings to help with my kids, and I haven’t been present with my wife,” he said. “I’ve missed all sorts of things.”
He said that was coupled with a lot of unexpected challenges the School Board has faced, like navigating a global pandemic and the national politicization of school boards, with a focus on Loudoun in particular, have been stressful.
“I’m glad I did it and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished and what the School Board has accomplished, but I’m definitely ready to take a break,” he said.
That included reducing class sizes and raising teacher and staff pay, two issues he said he ran on.
“I’m proud that we implemented an International Baccalaureate program and that we are bringing world languages back to elementary school through the dual language immersion program,” he said. “I’ve been passionate about getting rid of fees [AP test fees, athletic and student parking]… and I’m proud to have protected the rights of transgender and LGBTQ students and to be the first district in Northern Virginia to provide paid parental leave to staff.”
Serotkin said when the pandemic started the board was two and a half months into its term with seven new members.
“We were still trying to figure out how to do our jobs and what being on the board meant, and then all of a sudden we had to make fundamental life-and-death decisions about how to protect and educate kids,” he said.
He said he never expected to have to be an epidemiologist to make school education decisions.
He said another unexpected challenge has been the unprecedented attacks on public education and the politicization of school boards nationwide.
Serotkin said he and other board members would get death threats every time the Loudoun County School Board would get talked about in the national news.
“It’s not what I signed up for and it’s been unbelievably stressful. It’s not what any local official should have to endure no matter how strenuously you might disagree with the decisions being made,” he said.
As the chair of the School Board, he said his focus for the rest of the term will be on doing his best to lead the board. He said he wants to get a budget in place and to leave the board and the school division the best possible place for the students by the time he leaves office.
“We’ll be focusing on finalizing the budget and trying to work with the Board of Supervisors to fully fund our adopted budget, we’ll be working over the next four months to search for our new permanent superintendent, and we will also be implementing the recommendations from the special grand jury,” he said.
Many of the policies that have revisions based on recommendations made by the special grand jury will be coming before the full board in the next few months, according to Serotkin.
He also said the board will be working to rebuild trust with the community.
“There are things that are still under attorney-client privilege that the board has chosen not to release but we are trying to be as transparent as possible about the changes we are making,” he said.
Serotkin voted this week not to release an independent report into the school district’s handling of repeated sexual assaults of students in Loudoun high schools despite pressure from the public, some School Board members and the Board of Supervisors.
Other recent changes include adding student support advisors at each high school to help students who are in the discipline process, an expanded partnership with Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter for a violence prevention program, a full time Title IX department to investigate complaints and personnel changes as well as others he said have been made over the last 18 months.
“I’m trying to be as transparent as I can about the changes and I’m listening to advice and recommendations on how to continue to do that,” he said.
Serotkin said he hopes good there will be good candidates who are willing to step up and perform a public service with the goal of improving schools regardless of their political beliefs.
As far as what is in store for him, he said he doesn’t have a desire to run for any other position and said he ran for the School Board because that is what he is passionate about.
“I’m very much looking forward to making it to my kid’s games, spending time with my wife and my family and being a dad and a husband,” he said.
All nine School Board seats are up for election this year, after which the Broad Run, Algonkian, Dulles, Leesburg and Sterling District seats will be up again in 2025 as the School Board starts serving staggered four-year terms.
When LCPS SB Censured Barts, Sheridan & Serotkin Both Voted to Make Attorney-Client Privileged Info Public. Yep. Back in March 2021, both Sheridan and Serotkin voted in favor of waiving "attorney-client privilege" when it came to censuring Beth Barts, as did Morse and Reaser.
So I think Mr. Serotkin is doing the right thing here. He has no business being on a School Board let alone the chairman. It's take transparency and honest. I think both are lacking.
How about we get some high quality citizens on the School Board for once like Andrew Hoyler and Tiffany Poliftko. WE need more of them.
“I’m trying to be as transparent as I can about the changes and I’m listening to advice and recommendations on how to continue to do that,” he said. "
The things people will tell themselves to get by never ceases to amaze.
He doesn't want to justifiably get raked over the coals... so by doing this he's avoiding having to publicly defend his actions, votes, and policy choices.
