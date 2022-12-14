On Tuesday night the School Board voted to adopt new secondary school attendance zones, moving students in some areas to new schools despite cries from parents to table that change amid recent shakeups in the division.
The board approved a version of Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles)’s plan, which moved the fewest students to new schools and focused on reducing crowding, at Loudoun County High School in a 4-2-1 vote. John Beatty (Catoctin) and Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) opposed the plan, Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) abstained and Denise Corbo (At-large) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) were absent from the vote.
The school district projects Loudoun County High School would have approached its building capacity in the next few years without changes to attendance zones. By the 2028-2029 school year, it was projected to be at 99% capacity if efforts weren’t made to reduce student numbers. That was one of the main reasons the division took up the rezoning.
Beatty sought to postpone the vote, arguing students were still recovering from the pandemic and parents didn’t want the change for their kids at this time.
“Moving students without a new high school based on potential growth, I think it’s better to just delay on this, the timing, as we allow students to recover from where we were,” Beatty said. He added the parents he has talked to don’t see a problem with the school’s enrollment numbers.
“They are willing to make do with what is there, and really all of them say they don’t experience a problem even though the numbers might say otherwise,” he said.
Only Polifko supported Beatty’s push to delay. Reaser, Mahedavi, Morse, Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) all spoke against delaying the vote, and said the work needed to get done at this point.
“It’s incumbent on us to do our job and make a decision,” Reaser said.
The changes go into effect in fall 2023. Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the school district will next look at elementary school boundary changes in January or February of 2023.
After a lengthy two-month discussion on the secondary school zone changes, there were five proposed attendance maps up for a vote, including the staff plan, two plans from Beatty, Morse’s plan and one from Mahedavi.
Morse’s plan was amended Tuesday night before the vote, adding moves for students in two areas of eastern Loudoun just west of Rt. 28 including the Kincora Village development. In the original plan, those students would have stayed at their current schools, Sterling Middle School and Park View High School. The board voted to send them instead to Belmont Ridge Middle School and Riverside High School.
A small area in the middle of Leesburg east of King Street, originally slated in Morse’s plan to move to another school, will instead continue attending Loudoun County High School.
And the School Board incorporated a clean-up measure from the staff proposed plan, moving an attendance zone in an industrial area along Belmont Ridge Road between Ashburn Overlook and Rt. 7 to Trailside Middle School and Stone Bridge High School. Director of Planning and GIS Services Beverly Tate previously said that the area has no homes, and none are projected in the future.
In central Loudoun the plan focuses on minimizing crowding at Loudoun County High School, moving students living in two areas west of Leesburg including the Beacon Hill area and developments like Roxbury Heights, Colts Run, Shenstone and Ketoktin Farm Estates. They will now go to Smart’s Mill Middle School and Tuscarora High School, instead of J.L. Simpson Middle School and Loudoun County High School.
Another area in downtown Leesburg that includes Crescent Place, the future development of Virginia Village, Monroe Manor and KML South King Street was also moved to Smart’s Mill and Tuscarora High School.
A depiction of the new attendance zone changes made Tuesday night was not immediately available. See Morse’s proposed plan before those changes here. The attendance zones that changed Tuesday night were EL36.1, El36.2, CL05, CL06, CL22, CL24 and DN10.2
(2) comments
I agree with Parents who say the current board should postpone any action until next year's election. The current board simply doesn't have the trust of the community. They never will. The Grand Jury Report has upset many Parents who want want heads to roll. As the saying goes, "Justice is a big rug. When you pull it out from under one man, a lot others fall, too."
Moving students around, destroying friendships and relationships, and further antagonizing parents. Another move by the LCSB against students and parents. This vote should have been delayed until after the newly elected LCSB takes office.
