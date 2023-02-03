The Loudoun County School Board last night added $1.4 million to its budget proposal before adopting the $1.67 billion spending plan—a 6.9% increase over the current year’s budget.
The local funding transfer for the School Board’s fiscal year 2024 budget would be $1.14 billion, $75 million more than the current budget.
The budget is based on a projected enrollment increase of 1% and includes the addition of 165 full time equivalent positions and $67.5 million in compensation increases.
The board adopted the budget despite a $7.4 million state shortfall attributed to a calculating error by the Youngkin administration, and a shortfall of $3.5 million for the current fiscal year, according to Chief Financial Officer Sharon Willoughby.
Willoughby updated the board on the shortfall and said she was “cautiously optimistic” the mistake would be resolved, noting that Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday asked the General Assembly to use necessary resources to fix the mistake during the budget process. She noted there were several amendments pending in the assembly that could impact expenditures.
Willoughby said the division would get updated calculation tools based on those amendments from the General Assembly by Feb. 9.
The shortfall was discovered on Jan. 23 when the Virginia Department of Education announced a mistake it made in calculating state basic aid for K-12 school divisions. According to an email from VDOE Communications Director Charles Pyle, the “online estimating tool we provide to local school divisions did not deduct the local Grocery Tax Hold Harmless payments. As a result, the local Basic Aid funding estimates for divisions were overstated.”
That amounted to $201 million statewide for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 combined, according to Pyle. The shortage stems from the estimates of state funding local school divisions generated using the state Department of Education’s provided tool, and the actual amounts in the Appropriation Act.
“The actual allocations to school division have been accurate and the Governor's budget is accurate,” he said.
The mistake was found seven months after the General Assembly adopted the biennial budget and Youngkin signed it in June.
Tuesday night, School Board members added $1.4 million to Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith’s proposed budget before passing it.
During last night’s meeting, school staff members recommended, and the board approved, two changes to the budget: a raise for School Board members—an additional $32,598 that represents a 2% raise for every board member for every year since 2008, the last time the Board was given a raise—and reducing funding for two custodial positions that were to be hired for six months for the opening of a new school.
School Board members are paid $20,000 and the chair is paid $22,000, as they have since 2008. State law does not permit the School Board members to raise their own salaries during their terms. The raise will go into effect January 2024, when the next School Board takes office, bringing board members’ salaries to $27,456 and the chair’s salary to $30,201, according to Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge).
Willoughby said when the estimate of needs budget was prepared the staff had only calculated a 2% raise for School Board members for one year. However, after reviewing the policy that deals with School Board compensation, she said they realized the language stated it was to be a 2% increase each year from the last time it was increased.
School Board Policy 2150, adopted in October 2021, states in part “for every year in which at least 40% of the School Board members are to be elected or appointed, the Superintendent shall include in the Superintendent's Estimate of Needs a cost-of-living increase of 2% per year since the last adjustment to School Board salaries, if equal or higher salary increases have been adopted for LCPS employees over the same period.”
Willoughby said school staff determined the custodial positions were only needed for two months of the next fiscal year, cutting that expense by $53,569.
School Board member Harris Mahedavi (Asbhurn) proposed adding four math resource specialists to start pilot programs at five schools for an additional cost of $495,564. Mahedavi said studies show that math is another area, like reading, where students in elementary school are struggling after COVID-19. He proposed adding four specialists to the division to give extra support to students and teachers. In fiscal year 2024, the division is being partially funded for one math specialist through the state. Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said the division is picking up the rest of that cost using local funds.
Mahedavi’s amendment passed 7-1-1 with Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) opposed and Denise Corbo (At-large) absent for the vote.
Atoosa Reaser’s (Algonkian) amendment to remove athletic fees at the cost of $950,000 passed 4-3-1 with John Beatty (Catoctin), Polifko and Mahedavi opposed and Jeff Morse (Dulles) abstaining.
Erika Ogedegbe’s (Leesburg) amendment to include $130,000 to fund one year of a comprehensive violence prevention program through an expanded partnership with Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter. To offset the cost, she proposed removing a co-curricular position, a proposed cost of $148,380, from the Department of Human Resources and Talent Development. Ogedegbe noted the net savings would be $18,380.
“Our response as a school system and a community to the two assaults in 2021 is multi-faceted and ongoing. In addition to looking at accountability, policy, incident response and coordination with law enforcement and communication we also need to take a more proactive and comprehensive approach to stopping violence and look to ways to incorporate a trauma informed and survivor center,” she said.
Ogedegbe said the program would expand on the already existing partnership LAWS has with the division and said a lot of details still needed to be worked out including community involvement as the program gets established and allowing parents to opt out their children. “I think we have a responsibility to do all that we can and I think families are asking us to do all that we can to keep their children safe here at school. … I think it is incumbent upon us to take action that is preventative, protective and proactive,” she said.
The amendment passed 6-2-1 with Mahedavi and Polifko opposed and Corbo absent.
Beatty proposed eliminating eight positions that deal with equity and all operation and maintenance costs associated with it for a savings of $1.7 million.
Beatty said the School Board’s job was to provide an education and the idea of equity in schools is “misunderstood in these positions because it looks at everyone’s differences and imperfections. Differences that must be removed in an attempt to smooth them over into one outcome for everyone ... As it’s applied [equity] attempts to break us apart rather than bring us together because it points out our differences and drives us into groups.”
He pointed to the recent National Merit Scholarship notification problem at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and said the leveling of students had a downward effect and hurt those students who weren’t notified. He asked for support in refocusing the schools on education and not on “indoctrination.”
Thomas Jefferson administrators have said the failure to notify some students was caused by human error.
Board member Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) agreed and supported taking the $1.7 million dollars and using it to help the students, especially those in Special Education who currently don’t have support because there isn’t enough Special Education staff.
“The most equitable thing we can do for our students is to teach them how to read. If they can’t read, they can’t formulate any ideas about the world,” Polifko said.
Reaser noted that the equity initiatives were put in place by the previous board following an Attorney General’s Office investigation into discrimination in the school district. She also pointed out the equity program is not unique to the division.
Morse, who was a member of the previous board and was involved in establishing the Equity Committee defended the decision to bring equity initiatives to the division and said he didn’t support getting rid of the program.
“I’m not a big fan of the fanfare and a lot of the publicity and a lot of the efforts that come out of that, but I would say that the idea has merit. It has merit here in Loudoun, but what happens is, we find flaws in the interpretation and the execution of a good idea, and I have no doubt in my mind that there are areas that are taken well beyond what I consider the pale, well beyond what I consider productive,” Morse said. “But what that doesn’t mean is the idea itself is flawed. Is there a valid issue? I think we should be able to say yes there is. We need to fix the flaws and not throw the baby out with the bath water. If there are issues with this program, we need to fix them.”
Morse said it didn’t make fiscal sense to gut a program before assessing its value to the community.
Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) agreed and objected that the proposal to drop the programs came after the public hearing was over which left no opportunity for public input.
“I believe this motion is grounded in fear, fear of the haves losing something and the have-nots rising,” she said.
The amendment failed 6-2-1 with Beatty and Polifko in support and Corbo absent.
The board also voted to include $2.4 million in unspent fiscal year 2023 funds on items in the 2024 budget. That includes $1.5 million for computer equipment refresh, $350,000 for special education supplies, $415,000 for special education math intervention, $55,000 to utility task vehicle replacements and $98,456 for equipment to update libraries.
The board asked that if the General Assembly’s work results in a net decrease in state funding that the Board of Supervisors make up the difference with additional local funding.
The final budget passed 6-2-1 with Poliko and Beatty opposed and Corbo absent.
The School Board will present its adopted budget to the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 16. at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration building.
The county government provides the majority of the school district’s funding. Supervisors typically pass a county budget at their first meeting in April. If they vote to send the school district a different amount than the School Board’s request, the School Board will go back to work on their budget to reconcile the difference.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1.
I support Beatty's motion to cut those eight Equity positions. I would also support changing LCPS equity statements to delete the term "systemic racism". I'd like to know who they think the racists are. Are the board members? teachers? admin personnel? If they are racists they should be fired. And who are they racist against? Is it just black students? Because Asian students are the best performing group in the schools. Are they saying white teachers are racist against black students but not Asian students? It's all a lie. And I still can't figure out what they hope to gain from saying the system is racist. Just terrible.
