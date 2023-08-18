Some of the county's favorite people, as selected in Loudoun Now’s annual readers poll, celebrated Thursday at a reception hosted by one of the contest winners.
Loudoun’s Favorite contest winners and runners up gathered at Loudoun’s Favorite Catering Company Savoir Fare’s new C’est Bon events venue in Round Hill. They represented the people, businesses and organizations Loudouners recommended with their votes.
This year, there were nearly 3,500 nominations in the poll’s more than 200 categories. More than 180,000 votes were cast in the contest’s single round of voting.
Winners at the celebration reflected the wide range of services, professionals, nonprofits and community leaders in the contest—from Loudoun’s Favorite Plumber and Loudoun’s Favorite Plumbing Company Dave Adams of Artisan Plumbing, to Loudoun’s Favorite Optician and Eyetopia founder Paige Buscema.
For someone looking to move, winners in attendance included both Loudoun’s Favorite Moving Company JK Moving & Storage and runner-up My Guys Moving & Storage. Or for anyone just looking to clean their current place up, Loudoun’s Favorite Cleaning Service You’ve Got Maids attended after years as runner-up.
For the people just looking to clean up their looks, Loudoun’s Favorite Barber Shop Darrell’s Barber Shop was on hand. For someone looking to move their feet, Loudoun’s Favorite Dance Instructor Geralyn Ward also picked up awards for Loudoun’s Favorite Dance Studio and Loudoun’s Favorite Performing Arts Group, The Dance Academy of Loudoun. Or for someone who prefers to catch a polo match, ride a horse or just enjoy acres of parkland, Loudoun’s Favorite Equestrian Facility and Favorite Historic Site runner-up Morven Park joined the reception to mix and mingle.
"The people and companies selected by our readers each year should be proud of the positive impact they have on our community. It was a great night to celebrate those who make our county a great place to live and work," Loudoun Now publisher and editor-in-chief Norman K. Styer said.
Find your neighbors’ favorite dentist, midwife, event planner, funeral home, hair salon or almost anything else in the 2023 Loudoun’s Favorites special section.
