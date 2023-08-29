About 120 students and chaperones from Louisiana made a stop in Loudoun County on Monday to visit The Historic Douglass High School Education and Development Campus. They were there to commemorate and learn on the 60thanniversary of the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, when Marrtin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
The group, called the I Have A Dream Team, was made up of students and their chaperones from 12 high schools from three parishes in Louisiana. Students earned the six-day trip with stops in Washington, DC, Loudoun County and Harper’s Ferry, WV, after writing an essay about how King’s speech affected their lives and how they can continue his work and encourage others to participate in the dream.
Eleventh grader Jordan Lyons said she had never been to Washington, DC, and said she enjoyed being there for the anniversary.
“I wrote my essay about my favorite quote from the speech. It made me think a little bit more about segregation in the world,” she said.
Kamon Davis, a 10th grader, said he felt inspired to write his essay on self-development and improvement. He said he liked seeing where the speech was given, and the monument dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. He said it helped him to see how much of a struggle it was for King and how difficult it was to do what he was doing.
“In my opinion, it was showing that he really did fight tooth and nail to do what he did, and everyone is remembering him for what he has done,” he said.
Darrel Davis III, a tenth grader, said he wrote about how to make changes in the community. He said we still need to do a few things to get on the right track with racism in the country. Kamon Davis agreed.
“I’d say for starters, we should try to picture things from other people’s viewpoints,” Kamon said.
After participating in the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington on Saturday and stopping at other historic sites, the group stopped in Sterling for lunch at the First Baptist Church where they were greeted by National Juneteenth Observance Foundation President Steve Williams and Loudoun Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling).
Saines challenged the students to read King’s speech again and find the parallels that can be found today, like the fight for jobs, education, equality, and equity. He told the students to stay “woke” or “aware, informed, engaged and involved.”
After lunch, the group traveled to Leesburg to tour The Douglass High School, where they were greeted by Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and members of the Historic Douglass High School Consortium.
“History is kind of interesting, some people say that history keeps repeating itself, but I don’t buy into that. I believe history has never repeated itself, it’s just reborn,” Pastor Abram Freeman, who helped plan the trip, said. “Your history starts today, and it continues on from this point forward, but it takes us as adults to make sure you as children appreciate your history and understand that all history in America is American history. It’s not Black history, it’s not white history, it’s not Jewish history, it’s not Latino history—it’s American history.”
The group toured the school then went to Harper’s Ferry, where they visited the historic Storer College and other sites.
Chaperone Cherrie Claiborne said her 14-year-old son learned a lot on the trip.
“He’s meeting other young youth who are A students in performing arts, who want something out of life, who want a better life. No matter what their socioeconomic status is they can do better through education,” she said. She got emotional recalling being at the March on Saturday and seeing all the people who showed up.
“It was so beautiful because all these people were coming together,” she said. “We were all loving on each other and supporting each other and locking arms. It was amazing for me to see and for our young people to see.”
Loudoun Resident Remembers The March
Loudoun residents also took time to remember where they were 60 years ago.
Barbara Coe, 88, was teaching driver education at the Douglass High School. She said she listened to King give the speech on the radio.
“I thought it was great that all those people were going to come to DC and they were going to try to make a difference in the world,” she said. “And Martin Luther King Jr. didn’t just talk about Black people, he talked about people of all races, and to see that come into effect would be wonderful.”
Coe not only taught at Douglass High School, but also graduated from it in 1953.
She grew up in Loudoun attending segregated schools. She said she walked three miles each way as a six year old, and later rode a bus to a segregated school in Purcellville.
“As a six-year-old I didn’t think about what I was seeing, but I noticed it. You knew things were separate,” she said, recalling watching white kids ride the bus to school while she walked.
“We did what we had to do until a time when things and laws got passed and it made it better for us,” she said.
She shared memories of attending Douglass High School and said she had a lot of fun in her classes. She particularly enjoyed home economics. The students created dresses and held fashion shows for the community to show off what they made in class.
“I told my niece, just because we were segregated didn’t mean we didn’t have things,” she said.
After college she taught at Douglass for several years, then taught at Loudoun County High School and Loudoun Valley High School after schools were desegregated.
When Coe retired from teaching after 29 years, she opened up a driving school and taught for the next 12 years. She estimates she taught over 3,000 Loudoun students how to drive.
Coe said she was inspired by King’s speech and the changes that happened after.
“Being able to go where you wanted to go and make choices that you wanted, and they were letting a lot of Black students into white colleges, I thought it was great,” she said. “It kind of made me realize I could do a little something to make things better.”
