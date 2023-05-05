Loudoun County Public Schools is ranked fifth best public school district in Virginia, according to Niche, a web-based ranking and review service.
The division ranked fifth after number one Falls Church City Public Schools and number two Arlington Public Schools, and before sixth-ranked Fairfax County Public Schools. A total of 131 districts in Virginia were ranked.
The website ranks districts to determine which communities have the best public schools based on academic performance (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, diversity, parent/student surveys among others.
The division received an “A” for an “overall Niche Grade,” ranks second as the best school district for athletes in Virginia and ranks 22nd of 132 as the best place to teach in Virginia.
The division has 83,000 students and a workforce of more than 12,000 employees and is the largest school system to make the top five.
One parent who left a review on Niche wrote, “the teachers were motivating and very thorough in their teaching. When my student struggled, they would reach out to both the parents and student to ask how they could help the student make improvements.”
A student left a review saying, “LCPS is a wonderful place for kids to receive a quality education. The teachers at my school are some of the most helpful and kindest people. They prepare you for college and/or the workplace. Each class (AP and Honors) is great and demands rigor and responsibility from the students.”
“I am proud that Loudoun County is an incredible place to learn, live and work. Education is the foundation and backbone of our county, state and nation,” Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith stated. “This recognition speaks volumes about the passion that LCPS students, staff and parents bring to our schools and community each day.”
Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and opinions from students and parents.
To view Loudoun County’s Niche profile, go to niche.com.
