Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and U.S. Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced millions in federal money for Loudoun project in Congress’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget.
Wexton on Tuesday announced $18.4 million in community project funding for the 10th Congressional District, and she, Kaine and Warner announced $7 million toward projects in Loudoun. That includes $1 million for the Franklin Park to Purcellville trail, $2 million for pedestrian improvements around the new Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway Metro stops, and $4 million toward the project to build an interchange at Rt. 7 and Rt. 690. Wexton also announced $1 million toward the Tuscarora Crossing price-controlled housing development.
Elsewhere in the 10th District, funded programs include the Northern Virginia Community College diesel technology certificate program, development and education programs for early childhood through young adulthood, health clinic renovations and behavioral health training, among others.
“I am proud that through my work on the Appropriations Committee, I’ve successfully secured over $18 million to support key community projects across Virginia’s 10th District,” Wexton stated. “These investments will meet long overdue needs in our community like supporting affordable child care and the needs of early childhood educators, expanding job and tech training programs for our youth, and reducing traffic and easing commutes through new infrastructure improvements. I’m eager to see this federal funding make an impact in VA-10, and look forward to working closely with local leaders on the next phases of these projects.”
The Rt. 690 interchange project last week was threatened with cancellation by repeated delays in permitting and approvals by the Town of Purcellville and Town Council. County Administrator Tim Hemstreet on Monday warned construction on that project is now “unlikely,” with the county likely to return $9.6 million in state funding won through a competitive grant. County officials have warned that not using that money in a timely manner could impact the county’s ability to win funding in the future for projects across Loudoun. Unless another source of funding can be found, he wrote, that would delay the project for years.
The project previously was not budgeted to include any federal money, meaning the federal money could offset some the loss of state funding. The federal money would leave a $5.6 million gap in the project budget if the state money is returned. Hemstreet advised supervisors in a memo Monday that the county staff would offer a detailed report on the project at their January finance committee meeting.
Meanwhile, Kaine and Warner in a joint press release also highlighted funding for other Loudoun County priorities in the region, including $150 million for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority or Metrorail, $115,000 for the Northern Virginia Regional Commission to study weather data to better anticipate the severity of flooding, and $300,000 for the Northern Virginia Black Chamber of Commerce’s technical assistance and resources to Black-owned small businesses. It also includes $45 million for the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program, which will support multi-purpose trails across the state.
They also highlighted major funding for national programs connected to issues felt particularly keenly in Loudoun County, such as affordable housing. The bill includes $1.5 billion for the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, $3.3 billion for the Community Development Block Grant program which can help fund price-controlled housing, and an $85 million competitive grant fund for localities looking to increase housing construction. Similarly, the budget bill includes $364 million for the USDA’s ReConnect Program to expand broadband internet to remote, underserved areas.
And with emergency rooms crowded with an especially busy respiratory virus season, the bill includes $10.5 billion to support health and vaccination efforts globally, $10 million to support research into long COVID, includes provisions to support quicker research and development tests and vaccines for new infectious diseases, and extends COVID-19-related flexibility around telehealth for two years.
“This bill funds critical national priorities, including health care, education, scientific research and veterans services. It builds on the important progress Congress has made this year to lower costs, fight gun violence, and create good-paying jobs here in the U.S.,” Warner stated. “I’m especially proud that we secured $200 million in funding for key projects all over Virginia.”
“Our annual budget has always been an opportunity to secure resources for Virginia priorities, and the budget text released yesterday shows that we are on track to do the same again this year,” Kaine stated. “This budget will raise pay for servicemembers, support pediatric disease research, expand internet access, and help our communities stay healthier and safer from gun violence. It will also bring over $200 million back home to Virginia to support essential local projects for everything from improving our water treatment facilities and roads to putting public transportation and substance abuse treatment within reach for more Virginians. The time is now to get this bill across the finish line and signed into law.”
The funding package now goes to the Senate for approval before returning to the House for final approval, then to President Joe Biden to be signed.
For the sake of future generations of American taxpayers, I sincerely hope this disgusting dung pile of a budget is rejected straight away. Politicians are setting taxpayer money on fire via earmarks and idiotic policy decisions.
Is there funding for a border wall or at least more actual border protection? Why yes there is... Nearly $410 million dollars. FOR JORDAN, EGYPT, LEBANON, OMAN and TUNISIA. Where's our southern border wall? The $25B it would cost to reduce human trafficking and fentanyl poising is a small fraction of the funds we are blindly sending to the Ukraine.
Inflation is sure to head right on back up once these massive amounts of government dollars begin to hit the economy.
Politicians have no concern for Americans. Only themselves and their most preferred constituents.
