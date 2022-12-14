Loudoun County and the Virginia Department of Transportation are preparing for the first significant winter weather event of the season, with freezing rain in the forecast Thursday that could lead to ice, dangerous roads and power outages.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Loudoun in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
VDOT has mobilized equipment in preparation and begun pretreating some roads in preparation for sleet and rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning, followed by rain. The state agency advised drivers to avoid traveling during the winter, and if necessary to drive, allow extra time, reduce speeds, brake lightly, leave plenty of distance behind other cars, and make sure they have enough gas, the right tires, and an emergency car kit. Be aware of the potential for ice, especially in areas prone to freezing like bridges, ramps and overpasses.
VDOT reports it has $220 million statewide budgeted for winter weather this year, with 11,493 piece of equipment owned or contracted, and more than a thousand more on the way. The agency also has more than 696,000 tons of salt and sand and more than 2.3 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine on hand.
VDOT and homeowners’ associations are responsible for clearing snow on most of the roads in Loudoun. The county government has an interactive online tool to help residents figure out who is responsible for maintaining their roads at loudoun.gov/roads.
Meanwhile, the county government is advising residents to be ready, such as by charging cells phones and other electronics ahead of the weather in case of outages. Everyone is also encouraged to review their emergency plans and have an emergency supply kit with items such as flashlights and batteries, battery-operated radio, water, first aid supplies, canned food and can opener, and medications. The county offers emergency preparedness information at loudoun.gov/ready.
