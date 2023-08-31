Victor Cortes, a Sugarland Run Elementary School PE teacher and lead coach of the after school program Girls Rule the Court, was recognized as the 2023 Tennis in the Classroom winner by the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Foundation.
The award pays tribute to “those who exemplify the guiding principles of Community, Character and Well-being,” according to the announcement.
The USTA also recognized his efforts to introduce thousands of student athletes to the game, saying he has paved the way for hundreds if not thousands of children to learn tennis with his efforts to incorporate it into his classes and curriculum. Additionally, Cortes has dedicated his time to give his students a more in-depth experience with the sport and was instrumental in starting a Girls Rule the Court after-school tennis program so they could develop their skills and stay with the sport in a convenient and accessible way.
Cortes was also recognized for his achievements during the CITI Open tennis tournament held July 29-Aug 6 in Washington, DC. A partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association allowed players from Girls Rule the Court to meet and escort professional players during the tournament.
“Children can become eager and fit movers as well as active learners if we promote an active way of life,” he said. “On the other hand, given the opportunity, children can become self-discovering and cooperative learners. By promoting these goals, teachers can use movement to enhance self-esteem and clarify values, among other things.”
