The county Democratic and Republican committees have announced their nominees for the November elections, setting up those races, and Democrats have finalized the ballot in the June primaries.
This year, every House of Delegates, state Senate and county-level office is on the ballot. Democrats are so far fielding many more candidates for office this year, with three seats on the Board of Supervisors, three seats in the House of Delegates, and the county treasurer’s office uncontested by Republicans. Only one Republican supervisor and the Republican Clerk of the Circuit Court are running with no Democratic challenger.
Meanwhile with no more than one candidate in any race, Republicans have canceled their convention, while Democrats will vote in five primaries this year.
In the House of Delegates 27th District, Democrat Atoosa Reaser will face Republican Chris Harnish. Uncontested by Republicans are Del. David A. Reid (D-32) for House District 28, former Leesburg Town Council member Marty Martinez for House District 29, and Delaplane Rev. Robert Banse for House District 30. Banse’s former primary opponent Max Sawicky has stepped out of the race.
In the state Senate, Republicans will run Juan Pablo Segura in the 31st District and Greg Moulthrop in the 32nd District. They will both face the winner of a Democratic primary.
Every member of the Loudoun Board of Supervisors except Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) is running for reelection, including all six Democrats and two of three Republicans. That includes Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn), Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run), Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) and Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling).
Republican challengers include Debra Rose against Briskman for Algonkian, Tumay Harding against Turner for Ashburn, and Michelle Suttle against Glass for Broad Run. Democrat Puja Khanna will challenge Letourneau in the Dulles District.
Republican Ram Venkatchalam will run for the Little River District against the winner of a Democratic primary.
Democrats have also named two challengers to Republican local constitutional officers. Craig Buckley will challenge Sheriff Michael R. Chapman and Sri Amudhanar will challenge Commissioner of the Revenue Bob Wertz.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj faces both a primary challenge and a Republican election challenge from Bob Anderson.
Republican Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens is running for reelection and Democrat Robin Roopnarine will run for county treasurer with no opponents. Current Treasurer Roger Zurn has announced his retirement, and Republicans have not nominated a candidate to take his place.
Loudoun Democrats have five primaries on June 20.
Zach Cummings and Russet Perry are competing for the party nomination in the state Senate’s 31st District. Ibraheem Samirah and Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) are competing in Senate District 32. There is a three-way race for the party nomination in the House of Delegates 26th District among Sirisha Kompalli, Sree NagiReddi and Kannan Srinivasan.
For local office, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj faces a primary challenge from Elizabeth Lancaster. And Lissa Savaglio and Laura TeKrony are competing for the nomination to the county board’s Little River District seat.
There are also at least two independent candidates on the November ballot. Sam Kroiz will challenge Randall for the at-large seat on the county board, and John Ellis is running against Kershner in the Catoctin District.
More candidates could also still jump into the race; the deadline for candidates to file for the November election is June 20.
Learn more at loudoundemocrats.org and loudoungop.com. Learn more about voting at elections.virginia.gov or loudoun.gov/vote.
