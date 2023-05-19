For anyone who has ever wanted to sit in the big chair at the local pool, tell kids to “stop running” and save lives, now is your chance to get certified to be a lifeguard at no cost.
Loudoun County is offering free lifeguard training for anyone who is 15 years and six months and older as it works to build its staffing back up across the county after COVID-19 prevented many lifeguards from recertifying and new ones from getting certified.
American Lifeguard Association Director of Health and Safety Bernard Fisher said the COVID-19 pandemic wiped the slate clean of available lifeguards across the country.
Once a person is certified as a lifeguard, that certification lasts two years. Then, usually a pool or municipality will pay to recertify lifeguards when their certification runs out. Fisher said when COVID hit, lifeguards who needed to recertify couldn’t. On top of that, he said historically about 300,000 new lifeguards are certified each year. That meant 300,000 new guards couldn’t get certified during the pandemic.
He said in order to get out of that deficit, 600,000 lifeguards will need to be trained every year over the next two years.
Loudoun County Division Manager for Recreation Centers Jay Allred has spent 30 years in the aquatic industry, beginning as a lifeguard in 1986 and said lifeguard shortages have been around in the industry for years, but the recent shortage as a result of COVID might be the worst.
He said basically an entire generation of lifeguards are missing as a result of the pandemic.
When businesses started opening back up, owners had to get creative to bring people back. That included aquatic centers. They not only needed to get patrons back, but they needed to have enough lifeguards to watch over the pools.
Loudoun County Aquatics Manager Michael Skarke said it wasn’t that people weren’t interested in lifeguarding, but that it took a long time to develop training that took into consideration COVID safety protocols.
“In that time frame everyone’s certifications expired, and when people went back looking for work they found different avenues, so it left everybody kind of just down in the dumps on that side,” he said. “The country is trying to figure out how we bring them back.”
Skarke’s main job is to make sure pools across the county are staffed.
He said the management team at the county Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services did a good job coming up with a plan to open pools, but said they were basically working with skeleton crews, meaning he had to get creative with staffing at times.
He said the management team began looking at what they could do to get more lifeguards trained to fill the gap. The county decided to offer the training for free, saving potential lifeguard candidates anywhere from $250 to $350 depending on where they are trained.
“If we can offer this top-notch training for free, we will eat it, yes, but it will completely pay off in time because we will have a pool of lifeguards to choose from,” he said.
The county began offering free training in November 2022 and is open to anyone old enough whether they live in Loudoun or not.
“Loudoun County has been very fortunate that through the pandemic and the first little bit after. We haven’t been affected by the [lifeguard] shortages—well, the public hasn’t seen us be affected because behind the scenes Skarke has done a good job filling the gaps,” Allred said. “But we are at the point now where we are starting to feel that gap in staffing levels.”
Allred said they are trying to eliminate as many barriers as they can to get kids trained. He said that includes teaching them how to swim and working with anyone who struggles with the pre-test.
In order to certified to be a lifeguard, candidates have to pass a pre-test that consists of a 300-yard swim (12 laps), a two-minute timed water tread, and a timed brick dive in which the person dives to the bottom of a 10-foot pool and retrieves a 10-pound brick.
Skarke said they will even train someone so they can pass the pre-test. He spoke of one girl who took three hours to pass the pre-test.
“She just wouldn’t stop; she was tenacious. She still guards for us and she’s amazing,” he said.
In addition to offering free training, PRCS streamlined the hiring process, allowing applicants to be hired before they certify, according to Communications Manager Kraig Troxell.
“We developed a lifeguard pathway program where we will hire a non-certified person to go through the training process, but they are hired as a Loudoun County employee. They can’t be in the stand to lifeguard, but we set them up with training to get them going,” Skarke said.
Skarke said the program has been an immediate success, saying that since they started offering free training in late November the classes have been full.
He said as of April 6, 75 people have certified as lifeguards, and the county plans to offer free training for the foreseeable future to not only fully staff Loudoun pools but to help with surrounding jurisdictions as well.
Clarice Hartman, 17, a junior at Loudoun Valley High School, certified to be a lifeguard over spring break. She said she wanted a summer job and decided to become a lifeguard because it seemed like a cool job that would keep her active and help out in her community.
She said anyone interested should give it a try.
“There is a lot of stuff to remember, but the skills aren’t that hard to do. You just have to learn how to do it right and make sure you do the right things at the right time,” she said.
Ella Bober, 15, a freshman at Woodgrove High School, also certified over spring break. She said as a swimmer she thought lifeguarding would be a great opportunity to learn some skills that she could apply in other situations.
She said the training was rigorous, but it got easier as the class continued.
Lifeguards in Loudoun County start at about $15.61 an hour and most county facilities are hiring for summer and year-round positions.
“Looking from the outside in, it’s a cake job from a patron’s point of view, but the purpose is you train for the readiness of it. You have the skills to never have to use them,” Skarke said.
“It’s a really fun job. There is a serious aspect to it, but I personally got a tremendous amount of satisfaction and fulfillment learning the skills I learned and being proficient at it,” Allred said, speaking of his days working as a lifeguard. “I enjoyed the camaraderie and collaboration with other like-minded kids and it’s a really, really fun job.”
