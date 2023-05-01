Teams from eight Loudoun County Public Schools are heading to The Odyssey of the Mind World Finals this month.
The schools include, in Division III, Tuscarora High School, which took first place in the state finals April 15 in “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever,” and Riverside High School, which took second place in “Classics …the walls of Troy.”
In Division II, Belmont Ridge Middle School took first place in “Classics …The Walls of Troy,” Harper Park Middle School took first place in “Because iCan,” and Harmony Middle School took second place in “Classics …The Walls of Troy.”
For Division I, Hamilton Elementary School took second place in “Because iCan,” Round Hill Elementary School took second place in “Pirates and the Treasure,” and Rosa Lee Carter Elementary School took second place in “Where’s the Structure.”
The Harmony Middle School team is conducting a few fundraisers to help pay for travel and competition expenses. The team, which has been together since the students were in third grade at Round Hill Elementary School, is holding a bake sale during Round Hill’s Bingo night May 5. They also have a gofundme page. This is the team’s first time going to the World Finals.
“We are all very proud of our Odyssey of the Mind competitors. It is wonderful to see them demonstrating the essential skills of creativity, collaboration and communication they learn in the classroom,” Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis said. “It is a joy to see these students apply these same skills to fun and challenging problem-solving activities.”
For a full list of Virginia winners, go to odysseyofthemind.com.
World Finals will be held May 24-27 at Michigan State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.