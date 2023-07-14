Loudoun Now is one of approximately 150 publishers included in the rollout of Google News Showcase’s American version Wednesday morning.
Showcase was introduced in Germany and Brazil in 2020 and has expanded to more than 20 countries. It is designed to allow publishers to make editorial choices about which articles to show readers and how to present them. Those local choices differentiate the platform from other Google News services that deliver content to users based on algorithmic search information.
Initial participants in the United States include national publishers like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, but 90% are regional or local newsrooms like Loudoun Now. The selected articles are free to read, including from publishers who operate with paywalls.
“Through this experience, publishers, including award-winning newsrooms, can give readers more insight on local, national, and international news to help them understand the stories that matter. News organizations have direct control of their presentation and branding, which provides a way to form deeper relationships with their audiences,” according to the project’s website.
The platform is also a global content licensing program; Google pays participating publishers to curate quality journalism for an improved online news experience. In addition to providing additional revenue to help news operations, the Google News Initiative has partnered with five news associations to give grants and training to almost 1,000 journalists across the country.
