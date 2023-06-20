The Loudoun NAACP once again led a march through Leesburg to mark Juneteenth on Monday, marching to the memorial of a 14-year-old Black boy lynched in 1889 in Leesburg and concluding with signatures on a lease to preserve a former segregated school building as a museum and place of learning.
The holiday marks the day June 19, 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger issued an order notifying the people of Texas that the enslaved people had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years earlier. It was one of the last states to see enslaved people freed under the law.
Monday’s march featured Loudoun living Black history—among them Loudoun’s first Black judge, District Court Presiding Judge Lorrie Ann Sinclair Taylor; Virginia’s first Black elected county chair, Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large); and Loudoun’s first Black secondary school-level principal, Josephine Hamilton Stewart.
The march began at the county courthouse.
“It is fitting today that we are actually beginning our march here, because this is the place where historically good news is always delivered,” Sinclair Taylor said. It was on the courthouse steps that the Declaration of Independence was read in Loudoun, and it was inside that Charles Hamilton Houston—for whom the courthouse is now named—led a team of attorneys that included future Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, was the first Black legal team to argue a case in a southern state, and argued a case that resulted in Black people being allowed to serve on juries.
During the march, Loudoun NAACP first vice president and chair of education Robin Burke called on marchers to “honor the past, confront the present, shape our future.” She repeated that theme at the Orion Anderson memorial near Leesburg’s Raflo Park.
“This sacred space serves as a poignant reminder of injustices that have been inflicted upon individuals in our community, and today we come together to honor their memory and recommit ourselves to the pursuit of justice,” she said. “As we stand here today on this significant day, Juneteenth, not only do we commemorate the emancipation of enslaved individuals in Texas, but we also acknowledge the ongoing struggle for equality and justice that continues to shape our society. Juneteenth serves as a powerful reminder that freedom must extend to every corner of our nation, and it's our duty to ensure that no one is denied their basic rights and dignity.”
On Monday, June 19, the Loudoun NAACP led a march through downtown Leesburg from the courthouse green to the memorial to Orion Anderson, the 14-year-old Black boy lynched in 1889. At the celebration, Loudoun NAACP president and Loudoun Freedom Center founder Michelle Thomas and county Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) signed an agreement to lease the historic Union Street School property to the Loudoun Freedom Center.
Stewart, born in 1936 and 87 years old, also told marchers about her remarkable life. The youngest of 10 surviving children, her parents were sharecroppers in Walls, MS. She and her oldest sister left to seek education in Memphis, TN, where she finished high school, then earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education at Tuskegee University, at that time the Tuskegee Institute, and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Memphis State University. She and her husband, an electrical engineer and Air Force major, went on to travel the world, from a divided Germany to skiing in the Swiss Alps.
“Even in the midst of all the adventures and blessings, I, too, have had to endure the pain and humiliation on many levels of injustice that have arisen because I am a woman of color,” she said. “Because of this one fact, I have had to sit at the back of the bus on public transportation, felt the pain of the murder of Emmett Till, had to drink from only the public water fountain that had the sign ‘colored’ above it, live through the drama of the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King. I had to work twice as hard as white people just to earn a passing grade.”
She also faced discrimination in her career. She said when she applied for a job with the Colorado Springs, CO school system, she was required to include a photo, and despite her qualifications did not get the job. The NAACP, seeing racial discrimination, sued the school district and won.
“My personal main problem throughout my working years was the continuous racial discrimination battles against school systems that did not know what to do with an educated woman, a well-traveled woman, and well-rounded Black woman,” she said.
In 1977 she and her husband came to Loudoun, where schools had been desegregated for less than a decade. She started as a substitute teacher and rose to become principal of Seneca Ridge Middle School, retiring in 2001 after 10 years in that job.
“This is certainly a day to remember and cherish. However, we as people of color cannot just sit back. We, especially you, the younger people, you must study our past,” she said. “Always believe in that more change for the better is possible. Young people, you must position yourselves to be voices of change. That will yield policies and give Black Americans and other people of color equal opportunities throughout this nation. You must develop and maintain a strong faith in God, get as much education as you possibly can, become and remain active in your community affairs, work to strengthen your own family bonds, and you must register to vote.”
“Juneteenth doesn’t just belong to African-Americans,” Randall said. “Juneteenth is an American holiday. If you love freedom, if you love peace, then Juneteenth is your holiday too.”
And at the event, Randall and Loudoun NAACP president and Loudoun Freedom Center founder Michelle Thomas signed the lease agreement giving the Loudoun Freedom Center custody of the historic Union Street School.
The school was opened in 1884 in the Jim Crow era as an elementary school for Black children, and closed as a school in 1958 with the opening of Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Leesburg. Loudoun County Public Schools used the building for storage space for 60 years before turning the property over to the Board of Supervisors in 2019 with the idea that it would then go to the Loudoun Freedom Center. That didn’t happen until this month, when supervisors voted to lease the property to the center for $1 under the county’s resident curator program.
The county also will go ahead with a renovation of the school building, and the freedom center has plans to reopen the property as a museum, cultural resource, civic hub and education center.
Thomas celebrated the county’s first museum of Black history.
“We still suffer because of the systemic social ills,” Thomas said. “We still suffer because they don’t want us to be free to vote, have freedom and agency over our bodies, to be free enough to love, to be free enough to be Black and comfortable in your own skin without being intimidated.”
comment
It's great to read about the wonderful activities in honor of Juneteenth. We've come a long way. But as Pastor Michelle noted -- There's still so much to accomplish. Many harpies would love to see Black folks disenfranchised & sitting at the back of the bus again. We must never let them get their way. Happy Summer Solstice Loudoun!
