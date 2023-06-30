On Thursday, Havilah Mitchell, a legally deaf, blind, and nonverbal kindergartener who had missed 28 consecutive days of school and 64 total school days during the year, returned to the classroom for summer school.
It’s a welcome step for Havilah’s mom, Whitney Mitchell, who has been pressing for months for the school division to comply with the terms of Havilah’s Individualized Education Plan, including providing a private duty nurse.
“They won’t say they don’t want her, but they will say ‘Virginia Department of Education policy is this’ or ‘we aren’t able to do this so she is unable to come to school,’” she said of the conversations she had with school leaders since Havilah was last permitted to attend school on April 28.
Havilah has myriad health issues including extreme seizures multiple times a day that require a well-trained private duty nurse accompany her at school. She also needs additional support personnel in the form of speech language pathologists, occupational therapy, and physical therapy among others.
Mitchell said the lack of consistency has caused Havilah to regress.
“She needs to go to school tomorrow, not in a few years,” she said.
During the 2022-2023 school year the school division went through nine nurses for Havilah.
Two quit at the end of March. Mitchell said she was told one was the result of an article in Loudoun Now about Havilah’s situation. She was told the nurse tendered her resignation at 9 a.m., 30 minutes after the article was published, saying she was “terrified” after reading it. She was told the other quit for family reasons.
“I think them not having a nurse right now and denying Havilah her education is retaliation for speaking to the media,” she said.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004, or IDEA, is a law that gives free appropriate public education to eligible children with disabilities and ensures special education and related services to those children, according to the Department of Education. An IEP, or Individualized Education Plan, is designed to meet a child’s individual needs and is the main way school divisions provide that education to eligible students. It sets reasonable goals for a child and lists what services will be provided by the school division.
According to Assistant Superintendent Tedra Richardson, the division’s former director of Special Education, there is a range of IEPs for students. Some are more involved and include students with multiple disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or autism spectrum disorder, and are called “lower incidence” disabilities because there are fewer students across the division within this category. Others are considered “high incidence” disabilities and involve speech language disorders, specialized learning disorders and health impairments.
Mitchell said Havilah’s IEP goals include functional academic skills, which are foundational building blocks meant to help her get to the point where she can get a traditional education.
“You always predetermine competence. The burden of that is on the adults, the school system, the therapist, the teacher, the parents to provide a way for a child to communicate and express themself,” Mitchell said. “LCPS has predetermined incompetence and they don’t give her a chance.”
Richardson said in a large school division like Loudoun, resources are easy to come by for students within the higher incidence category. She said the lower incidence disabilities require a different set of resources and different sets of skills to meet the students in an educational setting.
“We are not just letting anybody into the classroom,” she said.
Mitchell said she only wants the division to find a solution that gives Havilah access to the classroom and all that is included in her IEP, instead she says it is trying to take away services.
She said at Havilah’s annual IEP meeting on April 28 the team proposed dropping Havilah’s full IEP from 58 pages to 38 and described her daughters’ condition as “degenerative” Mitchell said Havilah hasn’t been diagnosed by a medical doctor as having degenerative issues and she refused to sign the document. The word was changed to “regressive,” but Mitchell disputed that assessment as well and was advised by Havilah’s medical team to not sign it.
“What is affecting her progress is they won’t let her attend school,” she said. “I’ve sent so many emails saying they are practicing without a [medical] license,” she said.
Mitchell said she has been working closely with Richardson to find solutions to get Havilah back into the building.
“Tedra is doing her best and her hands are tied. She has amazing intentions and creative solutions; I have seen so much good in Tedra. She is so kind and I have high praise for her. I know I’m not the only parent that feels this way,” Mitchell said.
Richardson took over as assistant superintendent of the Department of Student Services on June 1. The division is working to fill her former position.
“Sometimes we get excited because we think we’ve secured a resource, and then we put folks into a real situation with the student present and school happening and people realize it wasn’t what they thought it was going to be, so we go right back to square one,” Richardson said. “But we don t give up. We keep trying, we keep communicating.”
Other divisions across the state also seem to be struggling with compliance issues with IDEA. In June 2020 the Department of Education wrote a letter to the Virginia Department of Education after its Office of Special Education Programs conducted an onsite visit in Richmond to check the state’s compliance after it received an unusually high number of complaints from parents.
The report concluded that Virginia was not meeting federal requirements to support students with disabilities in 2020. And while the VDOE has since resolved some of those issues there are continued areas of concern according to the U.S. Department of Education and the VDOE is still being monitored. There are at least five school districts the department has listed as being inconsistent with IDEA’s regulations, including Fairfax County Public Schools.
Richardson said in her 26 years working in special education she has previously found herself in a position where a school division she was with struggled to find the right person with the right skills for a specific need.
“Yes, it absolutely happens. We communicate with families and come back together as an IEP team and talk about what is needed to make the shift,” she said. “We work with students, and we have to from time to time work with families and make a temporary shift to a home-based setting or change the schedule.”
Richardson said she couldn’t comment on the specifics of the Mitchell’s case because of privacy issues but said, “LCPS is working on a daily basis within our resources and reaching out to our various contracted service providers to ensure that we have the skilled service providers to meet the needs of our students across the division.”
Mitchell said after a school year of missed days and uncertainty over when Havilah would be able to start summer school, she reached out to Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons, who got involved.
Not long after she said she received the notification that Havilah could start summer school.
Mitchell said she received a schedule Monday that included Havilah being taught in school and receiving about 100 compensatory service hours as part of 1,200 she is owed by the division for missed time. Mitchell said she hopes the summer school schedule works out but can already see an issue with how inconsistent the nursing schedule is.
School division spokesperson Dan Adams said specifics in the Mitchells’ situation cannot be discussed due to do student privacy issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.