Loudoun County supervisors and transportation planners are looking ahead to decades of major projects attempting to tackle congestion on Rt. 50. A study of future traffic conditions under those plans shows just how difficult to solve that traffic is.
That study is meant to lay groundwork for Loudoun’s planning around the road, particularly in what order the many planned road projects should be built. Those projects are still years away; first the county has to finish the projects with funding already earmarked in the county’s capital budget, such as ongoing construction at Arcola Boulevard and Northstar Boulevard.
The county’s long-range plans ultimately envision Rt. 50 as a six-lane limited-access highway from Northstar Boulevard to Fairfax County, similar to the long-running project to limit Rt. 7’s intersections and replace them with grade-separated interchanges, such as flyovers.
The county has many other road projects planned in the area and connected to Rt. 50, but the study presented to supervisors July 18 showed by 2040 some current intersections will need to be replaced with interchanges almost no matter what other road projects are built. Those particularly include the intersections with Northstar Boulevard, Arcola Boulevard, Loudoun County Parkway and Tall Cedars Parkway.
And some of those other road projects still face real obstacles.
In particular, county staff pointed out that Loudoun County can only work on Rt. 50 within its borders—and that work stops at the Fairfax County line. Fairfax has no immediate plans to widen Rt. 50, and whatever work the road gets in Loudoun, the traffic backups at the county line are only expected to get worse.
Virginia Department of Transportation 2019 traffic counts showed between 17,000 and 49,000 vehicles per day on Rt. 50 between Rt. 15 and Old Ox Road. Just over the border in Fairfax, the department counted on average 71,000 vehicles a day at the Rt. 28 interchange.
Similarly, the long-planned Bi-County Parkway, a limited-access road from Rt. 50 to I-66 in Prince William County, appears in Loudoun County’s capital plans but not in Prince William County’s.
Meanwhile designing the North Collector Road, envisioned as another east-west alternative to Rt. 50, will require cooperation among Loudoun, Fairfax, and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, with planning still underway. If that road isn’t built, county staff recommended instead adding capacity to Rt. 606, Old Ox Road.
The study also recommends in what order major projects in long-range planning for the area should be built, depending on whether plans for the North Collector Road come to fruition. If it is, it’s the first project on the list.
After that, the county would start building interchanges at current-day intersections: Tall Cedars Parkway and the new North Collector Road, Rt. 606, and Arcola Boulevard and Gum Spring Road. Then work would move to widening Rt. 606 and Arcola Boulevard, followed by a final interchange at Northstar Boulevard.
If the effort to find a route for the collector road falls apart, the first priority would be widening Rt. 606, which is envisioned eventually as an eight-lane freeway from Rt. 50 to Old Ox Road, then a six-lane roadway to the Fairfax County line.
That’s followed by building interchanges at Rt. 606 and Arcola Boulevard, then widening Arcola to six lanes, and finally the Northstar Boulevard interchange.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), who has pushed for many of those improvements including bringing the North Collector Road to the board in 2018, said there’s still work to do on those plans.
“What I would like to do is try to add the next layer in, and inject both safety and multi-modal mobility—pedestrian, bicycle mobility—into this discussion,” he said. “And the reason I bring it up and I think it's so critical is, the Loudoun County Parkway and Rt. 50 intersection, in this analysis of looking solely at congestion, is actually prioritized after some of the other improvements. However that intersection—that interchange project—is the only way that any of Dulles South ever gets connected to the entire trail network that exists elsewhere in the county.”
