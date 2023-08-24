About 50 Potowmack Elementary School kindergarten students started learning Spanish on the first day of school as part of the new Dual Language Immersion Program that started this fall at the school and at Sander’s Corner Elementary School in Ashburn.
Between the two schools about 100 kindergarteners will spend half their day learning math, language arts, science and computer science in Spanish, and the other half learning social science and language arts in English.
Division World Languages and Cultures Supervisor Suzette Wyhs said each class will have a mix of native Spanish speaking students and students who only speak English. She said kindergarteners will learn colors, numbers, and days of the week in Spanish right alongside literacy and phonics in Spanish.
“We know that research says that students that learn in two languages achieve at higher levels so its something we’ve always wanted and are really grateful to the board for providing this opportunity for our students,” she said.
Students enrolled in the Dual Language Immersion Program the schools will stay in the program all the way through fifth grade. This year’s kindergarteners will move into the first-grade curriculum currently being developed next year and a new group of kindergarteners will begin.
Wyhs said, so far, the two schools are the only ones in the division offering the program but the opportunity to participate in the program at either school is open to all division students. Students who live in the boundaries are bussed to school as usual, while those who come from out of boundaries would need to be driven to and from school by parents.
Potowmack Principal Mark Hayden said the school has a diverse student body and said about 50% of the families at the school speak a language other than English. He said more than 20 different languages are spoken at the school.
Hayden said the Dual Language Immersion Program is a powerful one for the school.
“When children are learning in two different languages, they are building certain connections in their brain that are helping them process skills like critical thinking and problem solving faster and over time students get into more complex thinking routines and have access to higher learning as a result,” he said. “It has a great impact on all students but in particular in this school because we also have a large Spanish speaking community.”
Hayden credits the school’s diverse staff and the special teams comprised of staff and community members in bringing the community closer together. He said groups like the Finja Qahwa, an Arabic language team that means “cup of coffee” and is led by the Arabic language staff at the school and Arabic language parents in the community, and the Café Compadres team lead by the Spanish speaking team, both plan quarterly events all in that language to bring the community together.
“A lot of these families would be entirely in isolation if they didn’t know other families who spoke their language or the dialect of their language, so we really kind of brought this community together and built a community among all of our families,” he said.
In addition to the Dual Language Immersion program, the Pre-International Baccalaureate Program at Loudoun Valley High and Heritage High Schools opened this fall.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith said he’s excited about the new special programs that began this fall and said he’s looking forward to the new Health and Medical Sciences pathway program that is set to open next fall at Tuscarora and Briar Woods High Schools.
“I’m really excited about our pathways. They are coming together, and our kids will have more opportunities,” he said.
