The number of people experiencing homelessness in Loudoun County more than doubled over the past year, outpacing the increase across the region and marking an accelerated increase in that figure locally.
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ 2023 point-in-time count found in Loudoun, the total number of people experiencing homelessness increased from 105 in 2022 to 220 in 2023, a 110% increase.
It was also enough reverse the five-year downward trend in Loudoun homelessness. According to the report, the number of people experiencing homelessness in Loudoun has increased by 30% in the past five years, from 169 people in 2019 to 220 in 2023. As of last year’s report, the five-year change had been a 26% decrease.
Across the region, a total of 8,944 individuals were identified as literally homeless, an 18% increase from 2022. It was a 9% decrease since 2019.
The Point-in-Time Count is a one-day snapshot of people experiencing homelessness across nine jurisdictions, which contributes to the Homelessness in Metropolitan Washington report, a comprehensive analysis of the state of homelessness in the region. The Loudoun County Continuum of Care conducts the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Point-in-Time Count of people experiencing a housing crisis or literal homelessness every January.
“The rise in homelessness from 2022 highlights the challenges that members of our community continue to face,” Loudoun County Department of Family Services Director Ina Fernández said “We continue to provide year-round support services to anyone in our community who may be experiencing a housing crisis and wants to accept our assistance.”
Loudoun has a variety of programs to help people in need through the Department of Family Services; Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services; and the Loudoun Continuum of Care, a partnership between local government, nonprofit agencies, the public school system, health care providers and faith-based organizations. Anyone who may be facing a housing crisis can contact the Department of Family Services’ Information & Referral /Coordinated Entry program at 703-777-0420.
For more information about Loudoun County’s homeless services, visit loudoun.gov/HomelessServices or contact the Department of Family Services at 703-777-0353.
Read the full Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ May 2023 Homelessness in Metropolitan Washington: Results and Analysis from the 2023 Point-in-Time Count of Persons Experiencing Homelessness report here.
(4) comments
This survey doesn't surprise me. It's so expensive to live in Loudoun. The so-called affordable housing it out of reach for most lower-income folks. The supervisors should be ashamed of themselves. Please get off your duffs & do something!
Amen
And what% of increase is there in population?
Silver line now in operation within Loudoun, I am sure, brought some folks down here knowing it's a wealthy area.
