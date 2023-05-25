Two Loudoun County teachers on May 23 were presented a commendation from the Virginia General Assembly for developing the 2023 Virginia CyberSlam conference, a cybersecurity event geared to high school students.
Loudoun County High School cybersecurity teacher Jen Marden and Briar Woods cybersecurity teacher Chris Starke were commended for their work in developing the cybersecurity conference for over 400 high school students in January.
The CyberSlam event was born from a conversation with Loudoun Economic Development Advisory Commission Executive Committee Chair James Leach during a Loudoun County Economic Development Cyber Meetup event. Leach is also Vice President for Marketing and Communications for Telos Corporation, an IT and cybersecurity company in Ashburn. That conversation led to the first CyberSlam event April 6, 2022, at Briar Woods High School for 175 Loudoun County cyber students.
"The first CyberSlam was a hit but we knew we wanted to make it bigger and better. We engaged the help of Dr. Peggy Brouse from GMU who agreed to host CyberSlam 2.0 and the event grew to over 400 students,” Starke said.
Del. David Reid (D-32), who presented the commendation on Tuesday, said schools and the community need to support cybersecurity education regardless of if a student goes on to higher education or straight into the cybersecurity workforce. He applauded the conference, and said it’s events like Virginia CyberSlam that allow students to get hands-on experience from industry experts and professors.
In Virginia alone there are over 60,000 open cybersecurity jobs, according to George Mason University associate provost Liza Wilson Durrant, who quoted the statistic at the January conference.
Virginia Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and Assistant Homeland Security Advisor Aliscia Andrews also highlighted the importance of the Virginia CyberSlam event for students and the future of cybersecurity and said engaging students at the high school level is critical to fulfilling cybersecurity needs in the future. She thanked Marden and Starke for the number of volunteer hours they put in to make the event a success and encouraged Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith and Reid to continue their support of cybersecurity education.
Marden acknowledged everyone who was instrumental in the success of the event and stated the commendation was all for the advancement of cybersecurity education.
"We volunteered thousands of hours and raised over $10,000 to make this event possible for cybersecurity students from five different Virginia counties,” she said. “It was worth all of the time and effort to see these students engaged and excited about cybersecurity and wanting to learn more. That's why we do this."
Starke and Marden are currently planning to hold Virginia CyberSlam 3.0 at George Mason University on Friday, January 19, 2024. They are looking for community and business support through mentoring, sponsorships, funding, and increasing the number of girls, women and people from under-represented populations attending. To donate to CyberSlam 3.0 go to lcps.schoolcashonline.com.
