Public health and hospital leaders are reporting that an expected larger-than-normal cold weather surge of respiratory illnesses has arrived, filling emergency rooms to capacity.
Loudoun Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend said this year’s surge in illnesses like the flu, RSV and the common cold is both larger and earlier than usual. And it’s likely the result of people avoiding those diseases over the past two years with masks and social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in the first winter without widespread COVID-19 safety measures, three years of infections are arriving at once.
“Those steps were not only very effective at reducing COVID transmission, they were very effective at reducing influenza, RSV, the common cold, all those other viruses that typically are spread very easily in the classroom,” he said. “So for a couple of years, the number of people who were getting infected with RSV or rhinovirus [a major cause of the common cold] was cut down significantly—and therefore the number of people who got infected and got immune went down significantly.”
Now, he said, the kids are back in school, going to homecoming, playing indoor sports, and gathered together in enclosed spaces. And the surge that normally begins later in the year is happening now.
On Monday, facing a surge in children brought to the emergency room, Inova Health System announced it would activate its internal Emergency Operations Plan. Many emergency rooms are already operating at capacity, and Inova Loudoun President Susan Carroll said the emergency plan frees up the flexibility to respond.
“It’s much like when the governor calls for a state of emergency during a blizzard. It lets you have additional resources,” she said.
But while pediatric visits are far above normal, she said, another major threat to overwhelming hospitals is not—COVID-19 cases so far have stayed flat. That has meant the hospital system’s overall capacity is in good shape.
“We’re remaining really steady with COVID, so while we’re really surging high in pediatrics, we haven’t seen that same exact surge in adults,” she said. “It’s allowing us to move our resources around.”
For now, the hospital system is shifting resources, such as assigning more adult nurses to take care of pediatric patients, using lessons learned during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve also brought in more resources like additional housekeeping staff, to accommodate the faster turnover in hospital beds. In the future, the emergency plan could mean more steps like bringing in pediatricians from the community to help out in the hospital if needed.
Health officials and hospitals have been preparing for this situation.
“We have been preparing for these surges probably since August, and putting in different resources to treat at our different locations to make sure we can see everybody who needs it,” she said.
Fortunately, the steps to take to keep families safe and alleviate the surge in emergency room visits are simple and familiar.
“The good news is, for the flu, this is Mother Nature warning us and saying now’s the item to get your flu shot,” Goodfriend said. The majority of people will be able to get their flu shot and a COVID booster during the same visit, he said.
The flu shot protects against multiple strains of flu, Carroll pointed out—better protection than betting on natural immunity after having the flu, which only protects from one strain.
“Just because you have flu A and you’ve built up an antibody, doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t be susceptible to get flu B later in the season,” she said.
And hospital system leaders also encouraged people to make sure they’re going to the right place for their care. Inova’s announcement came with a chart on when to visit the emergency room—and when it’s not necessary.
For people who are sick and their doctor’s office is closed, and who feel safe to wait a day, Inova advised scheduling an appointment with their normal provider, also the lowest-cost option. If they feel safe to wait a few hours, Inova suggested visiting an Urgent Care. And only if they do not feel safe to wait, Inova advised going to an emergency room or calling 911. Example problems for an ER visit included chest pain, trouble breathing, sudden weakness, uncontrolled breathing, fainting, severe pain, and serious injury.
