The J. Michael Lunsford Middle School Guitar Ensemble will perform at the Virginia Music Educators Association’s 2023 Professional Development Conference in November. This is the first year a middle school guitar ensemble was invited to perform at the conference.
The ensemble was selected through a blind audition of submitted recordings from across the Commonwealth. Invitations to perform are extended to the very best performing ensembles in Virginia, according to an announcement. Students in the 2023-24 J. Michael Lunsford Middle School Guitar Ensemble will perform for an audience of music teachers and families at the Richmond Convention Center.
The guitar ensemble will join Brambleton Middle School’s Symphonic Band at the conference as performers.
"We are proud that both the J. Michael Lunsford Middle School Guitar Ensemble and the Brambleton Middle School Symphonic Band will be representing LCPS at the VMEA State Conference,” Fine Arts Supervisor Michael Pierson stated. “Only a small number of ensembles from around the state are invited each year so this is a significant honor for these directors, students and our school division. This is also further evidence of the high quality of instruction our teachers are providing to students and of the commitment to excellence by our students, parents and the community.”
For more information about the VMEA, go to vmea.com.
